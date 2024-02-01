Refugee Shabbat: A Call for Empathy Amid Rising Global Displacement

In an era marked by growing displacement of individuals worldwide, the immigrant aid organization HIAS and participating synagogues are paying homage to the Jewish value of welcoming the stranger by observing Refugee Shabbat, a tradition initiated six years ago. The inaugural Refugee Shabbat in 2018, which aimed to honor this value, was marred by a heartbreaking event when a gunman attacked the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, a grim reminder of the hostility faced by refugees and asylum seekers globally.

Escalating Global Displacement

As of June 2023, the number of displaced people has surged dramatically, surpassing 110 million, which translates to over 1.2% of the global population. This spike in displacement stems from a multitude of causes, including wars, economic instability, and climate change, propelling individuals to seek refuge in the United States and other nations.

The Universal Experience of Displacement

Displacement, whether personal or collective, resonates universally. The innate longing for a sense of home is a common thread that unites humanity. This shared experience could potentially bridge divides and foster empathy and goodwill among conflicting parties. The Jewish community exemplifies this resilience, having historically adapted and preserved its culture and identity in exile, a testament embodied in Psalm 137 from the Book of Psalms.

Addressing the Crisis

Amid the soaring displacement figures, the crisis in Darfur, Sudan, serves as a stark example of the pressing need for international intervention. The mass atrocities and displacement, coupled with dire humanitarian needs, underscore the urgency of support for Sudanese refugees in neighboring countries. Equally alarming is the impact of climate change on displacement, with a staggering 376 million people displaced due to climate-induced events since 2008. These crises call for long-term action strategies and international cooperation to safeguard the rights of climate migrants.

The 2024 Sudan Regional Refugee Response Plan outlines a multi-agency, multi-sector response strategy, with financial requirements amounting to USD 1.4 billion. The plan stresses a conscious shift towards resilience, system strengthening, and capacity-building in line with the Global Compact on Refugees and the Refugee Coordination Model. As the world grapples with escalating environmental and geopolitical challenges, it is crucial to recognize the shared yearning for a sense of home and take action to assist those affected.