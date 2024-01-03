en English
Human Rights

Refuge for Women Launches ‘Free to Flourish’ Initiative: A Haven for Survivors of Exploitation

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:50 pm EST
Refuge for Women Launches ‘Free to Flourish’ Initiative: A Haven for Survivors of Exploitation

Refuge for Women, a faith-based organization, has unveiled the ‘Free to Flourish’ apartment complex, a sanctuary for survivors of human trafficking and sexual exploitation in Garrard County, Kentucky. This initiative, a beacon of hope, offers a safe and supportive environment for up to 30 women as they journey towards healing and reclaiming their autonomy.

A Place to Call Home

The 24-unit apartment complex, launched by Refuge for Women, provides more than just shelter. It offers on-site support, continued care management, and soon, a career center to help its residents make a smooth transition back into the workforce. Currently, four women have already moved into the complex, experiencing for themselves the dignity and privacy that the organization aims to instill.

Champions of Change

At the helm of this life-changing project are Transitional Living Director Peyton Goodwin and Community Engagement Coordinator Anna Lauren Jacobs. Their unwavering commitment to healing and growth is reflected in every decision taken by the organization, and every act of love extended to the survivors they serve.

A Beacon of Hope

Leading the charge is Executive Director Deanna Lynn, a testament to the transformative power of the Refuge for Women program. A graduate of the one-year program herself, and author of two books on overcoming experiences in the sex trade, Lynn has reached out personally to nearly 400 women involved in the sex trade. She shares that the organization plans to expand its reach into the Louisville area, further amplifying its impact.

The ‘Free to Flourish’ initiative represents a significant stride in supporting survivors of trafficking and exploitation. As more women find solace within its walls, the apartment complex will stand not just as a testament to the organization’s commitment, but also a symbol of hope and resilience for survivors everywhere.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

