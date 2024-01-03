en English
Reflecting on pv magazine USA's Most Engaged Topics of 2023: A Year in Solar

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:10 pm EST
Reflecting on pv magazine USA’s Most Engaged Topics of 2023: A Year in Solar

As 2023 came to a close, pv magazine USA enjoyed stellar readership engagement on a diverse range of topics within the solar industry, indicating growing interest and concern about the sector’s future. These articles delved into critical issues, including the longevity of residential solar panels, policy changes affecting net metering, solar market trends, and domestic solar manufacturing.

Life Expectancy of Solar Panels

One of the most popular themes was the lifespan of solar panels. Factors such as climate, module type, and installation systems significantly influence this. For homeowners with long-term solar leases or loans, understanding panel longevity is crucial, as production loss over time may necessitate equipment upgrades or replacements.

Policy Changes and Market Impact

Policy changes, notably in California and Indiana, had far-reaching impacts. The proposed CPUC decision in California threatened to devalue rooftop solar for certain customer segments, leading to a marked decline in solar installations and significant job losses. Indiana experienced similar fallout following the termination of net metering, with a subsequent request for a utility rate hike.

Infrastructure and Energy Storage

California’s solar curtailment saw an increase due to transmission and storage limitations, underscoring the need for infrastructure improvements. The state’s deepening ‘duck curve’—a growing mismatch between solar generation and electricity demand—highlighted the need for greater energy storage adoption. On a national level, Virginia’s governor rejected a proposed battery plant over concerns about Chinese influence.

Solar Industry at a Crossroads

Collectively, these articles highlight a critical juncture for the solar industry, examining the interplay between policy decisions, market forces, and technological advancements. As we enter 2024, it is clear that the discourse around solar energy is evolving, and the industry must keep pace with these shifts.

Business Energy United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

