en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Law

Reelz’s ‘On Patrol: Live’ Renewed for a Third Season

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:16 am EST
Reelz’s ‘On Patrol: Live’ Renewed for a Third Season

The independent US cable network Reelz has announced the renewal of its popular unscripted police series, On Patrol: Live, for a third season. This stint extends the series by another 90 episodes, guaranteeing its run until at least January 2025. On Patrol: Live is a definitive documentary series that broadcasts live every Friday and Saturday night at 9 PM Eastern Time, providing a raw and unfiltered glimpse into the everyday work of law enforcement officers across the United States.

A Success Story for Reelz

Produced by Half Moon Pictures, the series has played an instrumental role in boosting Reelz’s status as the most-watched cable entertainment network in the 25-54 demographic during its timeslot. The show’s renewal is a testament to its ability to attract and retain a dedicated audience, underlining the general public’s ever-increasing interest in documentary programming that focuses on real-time law enforcement activities.

Behind the Success

The success of On Patrol: Live is credited to the collaborative efforts of the executive producers – Dan Cesareo, John Zito, Lucilla D’Agostino, Paul Gordon, Joe Venafro, and Dan Abrams. Their collective vision and execution have helped the show resonate with viewers, transforming it into a Friday and Saturday night staple. The series’ active presence on social media, with over 100,000 accounts engaging in online conversations, further emphasizes its popularity and influence.

More Than Just Entertainment

By following live news gathering protocols and leveraging more than 50 cameras, On Patrol: Live documents the day-to-day operations of police officers on patrol. The series offers not just entertainment, but a deeper understanding of law enforcement work, shedding light on the ground realities that often go unnoticed. This commitment to presenting an unvarnished view of law enforcement is part of what makes the series a significant success.

0
Law United States
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Law

See more
10 seconds ago
Faisalabad Police Officers Honored for Exceptional Service
In Faisalabad, a commendable display of law enforcement prowess was celebrated as five police officers were recognized for their exceptional work. The honorees included four Station House Officers (SHOs) and one Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), all of whom were presented with CC-III certificates by SSP Operation Dr. Rizwan Ahmad Khan. The recognition not only brought to
Faisalabad Police Officers Honored for Exceptional Service
A Week of Voices: From Strip Clubs to Boeing Investigation
34 mins ago
A Week of Voices: From Strip Clubs to Boeing Investigation
Presolv360 Boosts Advisory Council with Prominent Legal Figures
35 mins ago
Presolv360 Boosts Advisory Council with Prominent Legal Figures
66-year-old Man Detained for Damaging Airport Perimeter Fence
6 mins ago
66-year-old Man Detained for Damaging Airport Perimeter Fence
Inquest into Annelise Sanderson's Death: A Spotlight on Mental Health and Prison Safety Protocols
10 mins ago
Inquest into Annelise Sanderson's Death: A Spotlight on Mental Health and Prison Safety Protocols
Solicitor Accused in Supermax Drug Ring Case Dies Destitute in Sydney Nursing Home
28 mins ago
Solicitor Accused in Supermax Drug Ring Case Dies Destitute in Sydney Nursing Home
Latest Headlines
World News
Zidane Iqbal Joins Iraq for 2024 AFC Asia Cup: An Uphill Battle with High Hopes
38 seconds
Zidane Iqbal Joins Iraq for 2024 AFC Asia Cup: An Uphill Battle with High Hopes
Nollywood Star Olaide Oyedeji Reveals Personal Struggles, Debunks Hurtful Rumors
56 seconds
Nollywood Star Olaide Oyedeji Reveals Personal Struggles, Debunks Hurtful Rumors
Taiwan Elections See Shift in Power with Vice President Lai Ching-te's Victory
3 mins
Taiwan Elections See Shift in Power with Vice President Lai Ching-te's Victory
Bahrain Rotax MAX Challenge: Najjar and Soofi Score Consecutive Victories
4 mins
Bahrain Rotax MAX Challenge: Najjar and Soofi Score Consecutive Victories
Thurles CBS and Nenagh CBS Advance to Semi-Finals of Dr Harty Cup
5 mins
Thurles CBS and Nenagh CBS Advance to Semi-Finals of Dr Harty Cup
India's First Free Telemedicine Service: A Leap Towards Enhanced Healthcare Accessibility
5 mins
India's First Free Telemedicine Service: A Leap Towards Enhanced Healthcare Accessibility
Vigilance and Verification: Challenging Asylum Claims within Nigeria's Humanist Movement
5 mins
Vigilance and Verification: Challenging Asylum Claims within Nigeria's Humanist Movement
Canon Medical and Olympus Partner to Innovate Endoscopic Ultrasound Systems
6 mins
Canon Medical and Olympus Partner to Innovate Endoscopic Ultrasound Systems
Full-Backs Shine in Recent Football Matches, Kevin de Bruyne Makes Triumphant Return
6 mins
Full-Backs Shine in Recent Football Matches, Kevin de Bruyne Makes Triumphant Return
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
30 mins
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
3 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
4 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
5 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
7 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
7 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
7 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app