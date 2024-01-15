Reelz’s ‘On Patrol: Live’ Renewed for a Third Season

The independent US cable network Reelz has announced the renewal of its popular unscripted police series, On Patrol: Live, for a third season. This stint extends the series by another 90 episodes, guaranteeing its run until at least January 2025. On Patrol: Live is a definitive documentary series that broadcasts live every Friday and Saturday night at 9 PM Eastern Time, providing a raw and unfiltered glimpse into the everyday work of law enforcement officers across the United States.

A Success Story for Reelz

Produced by Half Moon Pictures, the series has played an instrumental role in boosting Reelz’s status as the most-watched cable entertainment network in the 25-54 demographic during its timeslot. The show’s renewal is a testament to its ability to attract and retain a dedicated audience, underlining the general public’s ever-increasing interest in documentary programming that focuses on real-time law enforcement activities.

Behind the Success

The success of On Patrol: Live is credited to the collaborative efforts of the executive producers – Dan Cesareo, John Zito, Lucilla D’Agostino, Paul Gordon, Joe Venafro, and Dan Abrams. Their collective vision and execution have helped the show resonate with viewers, transforming it into a Friday and Saturday night staple. The series’ active presence on social media, with over 100,000 accounts engaging in online conversations, further emphasizes its popularity and influence.

More Than Just Entertainment

By following live news gathering protocols and leveraging more than 50 cameras, On Patrol: Live documents the day-to-day operations of police officers on patrol. The series offers not just entertainment, but a deeper understanding of law enforcement work, shedding light on the ground realities that often go unnoticed. This commitment to presenting an unvarnished view of law enforcement is part of what makes the series a significant success.