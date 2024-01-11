REE Automotive Starts Delivery of P7-C, the First Fully By-Wire Truck in the U.S.

REE Automotive Ltd., a pioneer in the electric vehicle industry, has reached a pivotal juncture with the initiation of deliveries of its P7-C electric chassis cab. Marking a significant development in the U.S. automotive sector, the P7-C has procured the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (FMVSS) and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) certification. This acknowledgement bestows upon the P7-C the honor of being the first fully by-wire truck to secure such certifications in the United States.

REE’s Transformative Technology

The P7-C stands apart in the realm of electric trucks, with its unique by-wire design ensuring enhanced flexibility and safety. REE Automotive’s proprietary REEcorner technology is a transformative element for the electric vehicle sector, offering superior maneuverability and improved serviceability. This technological marvel is expected to not only redefine vehicle safety and maintenance efficiency but also shape the future of electric truck manufacturing.

Commencement of Deliveries

The company’s strategy to distribute the initial batch of P7-C demonstration trucks is through its Authorized Dealer Network. The first delivery has been made to Pritchard EV, one of the largest U.S. dealers. Pritchard EV is set to embark on a roadshow targeting its extensive fleet customers, offering them a first-hand experience of the innovative P7-C. Over the following weeks, more authorized dealers and key fleets are expected to receive the P7-C units for evaluation, marking a new chapter in the adoption of electric vehicles.

Financial Incentives and Market Impact

The P7-C has also achieved eligibility for the U.S. federal Internal Revenue Service (IRS) Commercial Clean Vehicle Tax Credit, providing a financial incentive for commercial buyers. The company is in the process of initiating eligibility for various state incentives, which combined with the federal tax credits could potentially total over $100,000 per vehicle. This significant financial incentive is expected to drive the policy-driven demand for cleaner commercial transport options, accelerate the growth of the electric vehicle market, and potentially boost REE Automotive’s sales volume and recurring revenue streams.

In closing, REE Automotive’s CEO, Daniel Barel, exuded pride in the team’s accomplishment and expressed optimism for the demand in the work truck segment. This certification and the subsequent commencement of deliveries not only highlight REE Automotive’s commitment to innovation and safety but also reinforce its position as a frontrunner in the rapidly evolving electric vehicle industry.