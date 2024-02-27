Redstone's Annual 5K Run/Walk Champions Child Abuse Prevention, Sexual Assault Awareness

On April 10, the Redstone community is gearing up for its fourth annual 'Power Up to Create Change Through Unity' 5K run and one-mile walk. Taking place at the ChildWise parking lot located at 3467 Vincent Drive, this pivotal event aims to rally the community around the vital causes of child abuse prevention and sexual assault awareness, marking April's designation as the awareness month for these critical issues.

Uniting for a Cause

Lt. Gen. Chris Mohan, Redstone's Senior Commander, is set to kick off the day with opening remarks, underscoring the importance of community solidarity in combating child abuse and sexual assault. The initiative is a collaborative effort between the Family Advocacy Program and the Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention (SHARP) program, showcasing a united front from various sectors of the community. Participants and spectators can look forward to interacting with various vendor booths, including those from the Employee Assistance Program, SHARP, and FAP, which aim to provide resources and information to attendees.

Event Details and Participation

Registration for the event begins bright and early at 6:30 a.m., with the run/walk set to start at 7:00 a.m. Open to participants of all ages, the event is not only a platform to raise awareness but also an opportunity for community members to physically demonstrate their support for these causes. With around 100 runners participating each year, the event promises an engaging and impactful experience for all involved. In the event of bad weather, an alternate date of April 24 has been set to ensure the run/walk goes ahead.

Further Information

For those interested in joining the cause or seeking more information, Tim Rolfe at Army Community Service is the go-to contact. This event represents a significant moment for the Redstone community to come together, highlighting the strength found in unity and the collective commitment to creating a safer environment for all. It's not just a run or a walk; it's a step forward in the fight against child abuse and sexual assault.

This annual event is more than just a physical challenge; it's a testament to the community's resilience and dedication to making a difference. Through collective action and awareness, Redstone continues to shine a light on issues that demand attention and action, fostering a safer and more supportive environment for everyone.