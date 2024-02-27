Redstone's $14.4M Food, Beverage, Entertainment Center Set to Enhance Community by 2025

Marking a significant development in local infrastructure, a groundbreaking ceremony has launched a $14.4 million project for a Food, Beverage, and Entertainment Center on Goss Road, adjacent to the Commissary on Redstone's north end. Spearheaded by Garrison Commander Col. Brian Cozine, this nearly 11,000-square-foot facility aims to provide substantial community benefits upon its completion in the summer of 2025. The project highlights the first major nonappropriated fund construction initiative by Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation on Redstone since Redstone Lanes in 2005.

Community Impact and Project Details

The initiative will see the relocation of Challenger Bingo to a more spacious building, expanding its capacity to 328 patrons from the current 225, thereby enhancing the patron experience. This move is anticipated to further bolster Challenger Bingo's significant contribution of over $1 million in annual profits, which are reinvested into the Redstone community and other IMCOM Sustainment installations. The new center will feature a variety of amenities, including a kitchen, snack bar, and office and storage spaces, aimed at enriching the overall experience for patrons.

Project Genesis and Planning

The project, described as "about seven years in the making" by Cozine, began with its initial submission in 2016, with its design phase concluding in the summer of 2022. The meticulous planning and dedication to this project underscore the commitment to enhancing community services and facilities. The involvement of Team Redstone, Installation Management Command Sustainment, and Centennial, the contractor, emphasizes the collaborative effort towards realizing this vision.

Looking Forward

As the project progresses towards its anticipated completion in 2025, it represents a beacon of community development and engagement. The addition of this center not only promises to enhance the quality of life for Redstone's residents but also sets a precedent for future nonappropriated fund construction projects within IMCOM installations. The Food, Beverage, and Entertainment Center is poised to become a cornerstone of community interaction and enjoyment, reflecting a significant investment in the well-being of Redstone's residents.