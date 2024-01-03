en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Redishred Capital Corp Completes Acquisition of MDK Recycling LLC

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:38 pm EST
Redishred Capital Corp Completes Acquisition of MDK Recycling LLC

Redishred Capital Corp, a distinguished player in the document destruction and recycling industry, has announced the successful acquisition of MDK Recycling LLC, a company based in Michigan that specializes in paper and hard drive shredding, product destruction, paper recycling, and scanning services. This acquisition, effective from January 2, 2024, marks a significant milestone in Redishred’s strategic expansion within the United States, particularly into the Detroit, Michigan market.

Acquisition Details

The purchase, which includes assets such as paper shredding trucks, box trucks, containers, and scanning and baling equipment, along with essential client relationships, is projected to be between $0.5 million and $0.8 million USD, considering earnouts. The acquisition was financed through Redishred’s existing cash reserves. MDK generated an impressive revenue of approximately $0.7 million USD in 2023 and is projected to have a pro forma EBITDA margin between 30-35%.

Impact on Redishred’s Performance

Redishred, operating under the PROSHRED brand, is expecting this acquisition to be accretive to its cash flows and earnings per share. The company foresees a significant increase in its cash flow, earnings per share, and the realization of synergies from the acquisition.

Future Plans and Projections

Redishred, which is listed on TSXV:KUT, has always been ambitious in its growth strategies, looking to expand through both franchising and acquisitions. Kasia Pawluk, Senior Vice President of Finance & Acquisitions, expressed her enthusiasm for the acquisition, acknowledging MDK’s founder Brian Miotke and emphasizing that this acquisition expands Redishred’s shredding and scanning footprint in the US.

0
Business United States
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
51 seconds ago
Edmonton's New EPark Meters: A Boon or a Bane for North Edge Businesses?
In a bid to curb parking congestion and create more available space for customers, the City of Edmonton has introduced new EPark meters in the North Edge area. Scheduled to be activated on January 15th, these parking meters will charge users $1 per hour—a move that has been met with significant resistance from local business
Edmonton's New EPark Meters: A Boon or a Bane for North Edge Businesses?
Performance Contracting Inc. Gets Green Light to Operate in North Anderson
2 mins ago
Performance Contracting Inc. Gets Green Light to Operate in North Anderson
India's Supreme Court Rules in Favor of Adani Group in Airport Lease Dispute
2 mins ago
India's Supreme Court Rules in Favor of Adani Group in Airport Lease Dispute
Gilchrist Connell Announces Wave of Promotions Across Australian Offices
1 min ago
Gilchrist Connell Announces Wave of Promotions Across Australian Offices
Super Retail Group: A Compelling Growth Stock with Insider Confidence
1 min ago
Super Retail Group: A Compelling Growth Stock with Insider Confidence
Jaleja Products Launches 'Stay Woke' Line: A Fashion Statement for Social Awareness
2 mins ago
Jaleja Products Launches 'Stay Woke' Line: A Fashion Statement for Social Awareness
Latest Headlines
World News
HilleVax's HIL-214: A Potential Game-Changer in the Fight Against Norovirus
12 seconds
HilleVax's HIL-214: A Potential Game-Changer in the Fight Against Norovirus
No.1 Running Back Harlem Berry Commits to LSU Tigers for 2025
1 min
No.1 Running Back Harlem Berry Commits to LSU Tigers for 2025
Jefferson County Settles NYCLU Lawsuit for Opioid Treatment in Jail
1 min
Jefferson County Settles NYCLU Lawsuit for Opioid Treatment in Jail
Top-Ranked Running Back Harlem Berry Commits to LSU Tigers
1 min
Top-Ranked Running Back Harlem Berry Commits to LSU Tigers
Former CIA Director Testifies Intervention at Biden's Behest
2 mins
Former CIA Director Testifies Intervention at Biden's Behest
Justin Fields: The Leader the Chicago Bears Need?
2 mins
Justin Fields: The Leader the Chicago Bears Need?
Malaysia's FPMPAM Challenges Restrictive Practices of Managed Care Organisations
2 mins
Malaysia's FPMPAM Challenges Restrictive Practices of Managed Care Organisations
Massachusetts Grapples with Emergency Shelter Funding Crisis
2 mins
Massachusetts Grapples with Emergency Shelter Funding Crisis
Urgent Manhunt Underway for Missing Kansas City Man in Need of Medical Care
2 mins
Urgent Manhunt Underway for Missing Kansas City Man in Need of Medical Care
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
1 hour
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
1 hour
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
2 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
3 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
3 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
4 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
4 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
5 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
6 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app