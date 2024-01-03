Redishred Capital Corp Completes Acquisition of MDK Recycling LLC

Redishred Capital Corp, a distinguished player in the document destruction and recycling industry, has announced the successful acquisition of MDK Recycling LLC, a company based in Michigan that specializes in paper and hard drive shredding, product destruction, paper recycling, and scanning services. This acquisition, effective from January 2, 2024, marks a significant milestone in Redishred’s strategic expansion within the United States, particularly into the Detroit, Michigan market.

Acquisition Details

The purchase, which includes assets such as paper shredding trucks, box trucks, containers, and scanning and baling equipment, along with essential client relationships, is projected to be between $0.5 million and $0.8 million USD, considering earnouts. The acquisition was financed through Redishred’s existing cash reserves. MDK generated an impressive revenue of approximately $0.7 million USD in 2023 and is projected to have a pro forma EBITDA margin between 30-35%.

Impact on Redishred’s Performance

Redishred, operating under the PROSHRED brand, is expecting this acquisition to be accretive to its cash flows and earnings per share. The company foresees a significant increase in its cash flow, earnings per share, and the realization of synergies from the acquisition.

Future Plans and Projections

Redishred, which is listed on TSXV:KUT, has always been ambitious in its growth strategies, looking to expand through both franchising and acquisitions. Kasia Pawluk, Senior Vice President of Finance & Acquisitions, expressed her enthusiasm for the acquisition, acknowledging MDK’s founder Brian Miotke and emphasizing that this acquisition expands Redishred’s shredding and scanning footprint in the US.