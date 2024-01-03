Redishred Capital Corp Broadens Horizons with Acquisition of MDK Recycling LLC

Redishred Capital Corp, renowned for its ownership of the PROSHRED trademarks and its prowess in the shredding and recycling services sector, has successfully finalized its acquisition of MDK Recycling LLC. This strategic move, confirmed on January 2, 2024, allows Redishred to fortify its shredding and scanning operations across the U.S., with a significant foothold now established in the Detroit, Michigan market.

Expansion Through Acquisition

Michigan-based MDK Recycling, revered for its expertise in paper and hard drive shredding, product destruction, paper recycling, and scanning services, has now become an integral part of Redishred’s operational network. In the fiscal year 2023, MDK demonstrated solid financial performance, generating approximately $0.7 million USD in revenue and exhibiting an impressive EBITDA margin in the region of 30-35%.

Details of the Deal

The agreement includes the acquisition of essential assets such as shredding trucks, equipment, and the golden goose, extensive client relationships. The purchase price for this significant acquisition oscillates between $0.5 million and $0.8 million USD, with the final figure hinging on MDK’s performance relative to the established earn-out targets. The financing for this acquisition was sourced entirely from Redishred’s cash reserves.

Redishred’s Future Plans

Redishred, the operator of PROSHRED, is globally recognized for delivering mobile document destruction and recycling services and boasts an ISO 9001:2015 certification. The company’s growth strategy is grounded in franchising and acquisitions that promise stable and recurring cash flows. The press release also included forward-looking statements that shed light on Redishred’s future results and performance, albeit these are naturally subject to risks and uncertainties. It also highlighted the use of Non-IFRS measures, such as EBITDA and EBITDA margin, for assessing financial performance. However, it noted that these may not be comparable to similar measures utilized by other companies.