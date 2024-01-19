Redefining Yellowstone Caldera's Volcanic History: New Insights into Intracaldera Eruptions

The Yellowstone Caldera, a geological marvel that has stood the test of time, has been a subject of intrigue and study since its discovery. The caldera, formed approximately 631,000 years ago, was the result of a massive rhyolite magma eruption. The eruption spewed ash across the country, marking one of three such cataclysmic events in the last 2.1 million years. Recent studies have shed new light on the formation process of the caldera, suggesting it may have involved multiple, smaller explosions over an extended period, rather than a single, colossal blast.

Advertisment

A Closer Look at the Volcanic Activity

The most common volcanic activity at Yellowstone involves the eruption of rhyolite. These eruptions manifest as lava flows, lava domes, or occasionally small explosive eruptions - all of which are classified as intracaldera rhyolite eruptions for originating from vents within the caldera. Since the caldera's formation, at least 28 intracaldera rhyolite eruptions have occurred. These eruptions, divided into two stages, have filled much of the caldera, thus diminishing the apparent crater-like appearance to visitors of Yellowstone National Park.

Radiometric Dating Unveils New Insights

Researchers from the Yellowstone Volcano Observatory (YVO) have employed a radiometric dating technique called 40Ar/39Ar geochronology to precisely date the most recent stage of intracaldera rhyolite eruptions. Their findings indicate that these eruptions transpired in five separate episodes, with multiple eruptions happening concurrently in different parts of the caldera. This revelation suggests that intracaldera eruptions are more significant and less frequent than previously assumed.

The research has crucial implications for our understanding of Yellowstone's volcanic hazards. By revealing that the 22 Central Plateau Member rhyolite eruptions occurred in five brief episodes at 160,000, 150,000, 111,000, 104,000, and 71,000 years ago, the study provides a more accurate characterization of Yellowstone's volcanic hazards.