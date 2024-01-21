Redefining Infomercials: Suzanne Somers, ThighMaster, and the Journey from 'Selling Out' to Success

There was a time when infomercials were synonymous with 'selling out.' An era when actors and personalities endorsing products on television were seen as compromising their prestige. But in the canvas of American TV culture, few have painted as vibrant a transformation as Suzanne Somers with her iconic ThighMaster. The new series, 'The Infomercials that Sold Us,' on Fox Nation, hosted by comedian Dennis Miller, explores this metamorphosis and the stories of those who, like Somers, changed the face of TV product endorsements.

The Rise of the ThighMaster

Somers, a household name from the sitcom 'Three's Company,' found herself at a career crossroads after being fired from the show for demanding pay equal to her male co-star. It was then that she chose to leverage her fame and pivot. The result was the ThighMaster, a fitness product that capitalized on her popularity and became a symbol of successful TV marketing in the 1990s. In one of her final interviews before her passing from breast cancer in October 2023, featured in the series, Somers reflects on her role in elevating the infomercial from a symbol of 'selling out' to a lucrative business opportunity.

Changing the Game

The ThighMaster wasn't just a fitness product; it was a game-changer. It not only made Somers an icon in the fitness industry but also turned the tables on how infomercials were perceived in Hollywood. Suddenly, TV product endorsements were no longer seen as the death knell to an actor's career but as a platform for reinvention, a means to connect directly with audiences, and a pathway to business success.

Legacy of a Game-Changer

Through 'The Infomercials that Sold Us,' viewers get a glimpse into the lives of women like Somers who defied the stigma associated with TV product endorsements. Their stories are inspiring narratives of resilience, reinvention, and the audacity to challenge established norms. Somers' legacy continues to influence how infomercials are viewed, serving as a beacon for those in the industry, proving that with innovation and courage, even the mundane can be transformed into the extraordinary.