Education

Redefining Engineering Education: A Glimpse into Nebraska’s Innovative Kiewit Hall

By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:41 pm EST
Redefining Engineering Education: A Glimpse into Nebraska’s Innovative Kiewit Hall

In a groundbreaking move, Lance Pérez, Dean of the College of Engineering at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, is challenging and transforming the conventional image of engineers with the opening of the revolutionary Kiewit Hall. Set to open its doors to students on January 22, this state-of-the-art 181,500-square-foot facility is designed to spotlight the dynamic and influential work of engineers in a manner never seen before.

Engineering in Plain Sight

What sets Kiewit Hall apart is its unique design philosophy that emphasizes transparency and visibility. An impressive 70% of the ground floor is open to public view, featuring a maker space, a café, and student lounges. This design concept is extended throughout the building, with 46% of the interior walls made of glass. This innovative approach allows the public a rare glimpse into the world of engineering, breaking down the barriers between the engineers and the community they serve.

A Hub for Innovation and Collaboration

The centerpiece of Kiewit Hall is ‘the Garage,’ a specialized space equipped with a woodshop, a CNC machine, a 3D printer, and dedicated equipment for student organizations. The building’s design, which was developed through extensive virtual meetings during the COVID-19 pandemic, boasts long sightlines, open spaces, and collaborative areas that foster creativity and teamwork. Besides, the facility houses cutting-edge classrooms and labs, faculty and staff offices, student services, and the dean’s office, all designed to nurture innovation and collaboration.

Shaping the Future of Engineering Education

Named after the construction firm that generously donated $20 million, Kiewit Hall has already achieved LEED Gold and International WELL Building Institute Silver certifications. The facility is set to play a pivotal role in the College of Engineering’s growth strategy, aiming to boost enrolment to 5,000 students by 2030. The college intends to use this facility to enhance student support and make engineering education more accessible and visible to the public, thereby changing the narrative around the field of engineering.

Education United States
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

