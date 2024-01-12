en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Redefining Chemistry Education: Tactile Tools for the Blind and Visually Impaired

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:14 am EST
Redefining Chemistry Education: Tactile Tools for the Blind and Visually Impaired

Bryan Shaw, a professor at Baylor University, is revolutionizing the field of chemistry by developing tactile tools aimed at making the subject more accessible to blind and visually impaired individuals. Shaw’s team has ingeniously created three-dimensional structures known as lithophanes. These tools empower students to interpret high-resolution scientific images through touch, a breakthrough that is transforming chemistry education.

3D Lithophanes: A Tactile Revolution

Lithophanes are thin engravings made from translucent materials, now 3D printed with raised imagery, allowing students with visual impairments to feel what their sighted counterparts can see. This tactile learning device has proven to be instrumental in enabling these students to visualize, comprehend, and discern high resolution nanoscopic or microscopic images as effectively as a sighted person.

Empirical Evidence: The Power of Touch

In a study involving students from the Texas School for the Blind and Visually Impaired (TSBVI), the use of these lithophanes resulted in students being able to describe and distinguish scientific data with an average accuracy of 88%, a figure on par with sighted students. This tangible success story demonstrates the efficacy of lithophanes, with blind chemists showcasing tactile accuracy equal to or superior to visual interpretation of the images.

Fostering Science Careers for the Blind

Shaw’s team also spearheads a program funded by the US National Institutes of Health. The program offers high school students from TSBVI hands-on lab experience, providing them with concrete proof that careers in science and research are not only viable but also enriching options for them. These students, under the guidance of blind chemist mentors, have participated in demonstrations using a robotic setup developed by Shaw’s lab. The robot can perform experiments autonomously, though currently, the interface is not fully accessible to the blind. Shaw’s group is actively working on enhancing the robot’s interface and plans to introduce a new device that aids with protein analysis and purification in April.

The ultimate goal of these initiatives is to lower the ‘activation barrier’ for blind individuals to enter the field of chemistry. The emphasis is on the natural fit of chemistry for those with visual impairments, as the subject inherently grapples with the unseen.

0
Education Science & Technology United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
1 min ago
Virgil de Souza: The New Face of Gallagher Re's Surety and Credit Practice
The surety and credit market is set to witness significant shifts as Virgil Antonio de Souza, a seasoned professional with over two decades of industry experience, steps up to lead Gallagher Re’s Surety and Credit practice across Latin America and the Caribbean. Hailing from Brazil’s IRB Re, de Souza’s addition to the team marks an
Virgil de Souza: The New Face of Gallagher Re's Surety and Credit Practice
KP Government Reschedules Matriculation Exams Respecting Ramazan Observances
20 mins ago
KP Government Reschedules Matriculation Exams Respecting Ramazan Observances
Facing Teacher Shortage, Schools Look Overseas and Innovate Locally
21 mins ago
Facing Teacher Shortage, Schools Look Overseas and Innovate Locally
A Year After PENNCREST's Library Policy Change: Controversy and Consequences
6 mins ago
A Year After PENNCREST's Library Policy Change: Controversy and Consequences
Somers Public Schools Close in Mourning for Four Siblings Lost in Fire
12 mins ago
Somers Public Schools Close in Mourning for Four Siblings Lost in Fire
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
13 mins ago
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Latest Headlines
World News
Campbell County GOP Hosts 'January 6 Prisoner's Story' Fundraiser with Guest Speaker Couy Griffin
1 min
Campbell County GOP Hosts 'January 6 Prisoner's Story' Fundraiser with Guest Speaker Couy Griffin
UFC Veterans Arlovski and Miller Continue Historic Careers, Set New Records
3 mins
UFC Veterans Arlovski and Miller Continue Historic Careers, Set New Records
West Fargo City Commission Votes Against Assessment District, Residents Exempt from Special Assessments
6 mins
West Fargo City Commission Votes Against Assessment District, Residents Exempt from Special Assessments
NFL Playoff Excitement Builds Among Fans as Bills, Browns, and Steelers Prepare for Pivotal Games
6 mins
NFL Playoff Excitement Builds Among Fans as Bills, Browns, and Steelers Prepare for Pivotal Games
Maplewood Triumphs Over Saegertown in Region 2 Girls Basketball Match
6 mins
Maplewood Triumphs Over Saegertown in Region 2 Girls Basketball Match
Prairie Pride and Perseverance: Kevin Cheveldayoff on the Winnipeg Jets' Mid-Season Triumph
6 mins
Prairie Pride and Perseverance: Kevin Cheveldayoff on the Winnipeg Jets' Mid-Season Triumph
Munster Braces for Champions Cup Showdown against Toulon Post Recent Setback
7 mins
Munster Braces for Champions Cup Showdown against Toulon Post Recent Setback
Bhuvneshwar Kumar Marks Triumphant Return To First-Class Cricket with Five-Wicket Haul
7 mins
Bhuvneshwar Kumar Marks Triumphant Return To First-Class Cricket with Five-Wicket Haul
Kettering General Hospital Redevelopment: A Paradigm Shift in UK's Healthcare Infrastructure
8 mins
Kettering General Hospital Redevelopment: A Paradigm Shift in UK's Healthcare Infrastructure
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
2 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
3 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
3 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
4 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
4 hours
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
5 hours
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
5 hours
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
5 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES
5 hours
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app