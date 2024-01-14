Red-Tailed Boa: An Unwelcome Guest in the Virgin Islands

In the heart of the Caribbean, the Virgin Islands face a significant ecological challenge with the emergence of the red-tailed boa (Boa constrictor) as a major invasive species, particularly on the island of St. Croix. This snake, native to tropical South America, has been brought to the island illegally and is now causing fear and destruction to the local wildlife and alarming residents.

The Arrival of the Red-Tailed Boa

The red-tailed boa is a large, non-venomous snake that can grow up to 13 feet long, feeding on a variety of animals including chickens, roosters, cats, iguanas, and small dogs. They have been found not only in forest areas but also in neighborhoods and vehicles, seeking warmth. Local authorities have noted the species’ ability to spread and establish itself due to the island’s temperate climate and abundance of prey.

The Impact and Response

Despite the red-tailed boa being non-venomous, its bite can be painful, and it poses a threat to humans if they perceive danger. To combat this issue, Bill No. 34-0023 has been passed, establishing an Invasive Species Eradication Community Program which includes a bounty system for the capture of the boas by certified wildlife control operators.

The Virgin Islands Tree Boa

In contrast, the Virgin Islands tree boa (Chilabothrus granti) is native to the region and is a protected, non-poisonous species that plays a role in controlling rodent populations. This species is endangered and its habitat is threatened by development, particularly on St. Thomas’ East End. Scientific research is being conducted to better understand the behavior of the V.I. tree boa in the wild.