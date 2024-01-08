en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

RED SKIES Exercise: A Leap Forward in U.S. Space Force’s Tactical Capabilities

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:48 pm EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 1:30 am EST
RED SKIES Exercise: A Leap Forward in U.S. Space Force’s Tactical Capabilities

As the U.S. Space Force (USSF) asserts its position as a separate branch of the U.S. Armed Forces, the RED SKIES exercise emerges as a significant milestone in space warfare preparation. Hosted by the Space Training and Readiness Command (STARCOM), with the 392nd Combat Training Squadron (CTS) playing a pivotal role, the exercise focuses on enhancing the tactical capabilities of Guardians from the Space Operations Command (SpOC).

Simulating Space Warfare

The inaugural RED SKIES exercise utilized simulation-based methods to train operators in satellite command and control. The Guardians faced simulated aggressors to achieve strategic space effects, thereby preparing for potential space conflicts. This exercise is expected to be a permanent fixture in USSF’s training regimen, aiming to involve more SpOC Deltas in the future.

A Vision Beyond Support

Gen. Chance Saltzman, Chief of Space Operations, has articulated a vision for the USSF’s role that transcends traditional support functions. The Force’s focus includes exerting control over space domains if necessary. Brig. Gen. Todd Moore, Deputy Commander of STARCOM, echoed this sentiment, highlighting the novelty of space competition and combat and the importance of readiness for potential space-related conflicts.

Transitioning to Live-Fly, On-Orbit Exercises

Lt. Col. Scott Nakatani, Commander of the 392nd CTS, spoke of the exercise as a groundbreaking initiative for the USSF. Furthermore, he mentioned plans to transition RED SKIES into live-fly, on-orbit exercises in the future. Capt. DeShawna Moore, the lead exercise planner, emphasized the successful integration across multiple deltas and the insights gained for future exercises.

0
United States
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United States

See more
43 seconds ago
Astrobotic's Peregrine Mission One Marks Historic US Moon Landing in 52 Years
In an iconic moment for US space exploration, the nation has once again marked its name on the lunar landscape with the launch of Astrobotic’s Peregrine Mission One (PM1). This mission signifies the first US moon landing mission in more than half a century, with the last one being the Apollo 17 mission in 1972.
Astrobotic's Peregrine Mission One Marks Historic US Moon Landing in 52 Years
The Chasm Between High School Education and the Job Market: A Research Perspective
7 mins ago
The Chasm Between High School Education and the Job Market: A Research Perspective
Evotec Secures $25 Million from Bristol Myers Squibb to Advance Neuroscience Research
9 mins ago
Evotec Secures $25 Million from Bristol Myers Squibb to Advance Neuroscience Research
2024 NFL Regular Season: Home and Away Opponents Revealed
50 seconds ago
2024 NFL Regular Season: Home and Away Opponents Revealed
Unmasking Epstein: New Documents Unsealed
1 min ago
Unmasking Epstein: New Documents Unsealed
NFL Sees Major Organizational Changes: Key Positions Revamped for Upcoming Season
7 mins ago
NFL Sees Major Organizational Changes: Key Positions Revamped for Upcoming Season
Latest Headlines
World News
Elinzanetant: Bayer's New Menopause Drug Shows Promise in Late-stage Trials
17 seconds
Elinzanetant: Bayer's New Menopause Drug Shows Promise in Late-stage Trials
2024 NFL Regular Season: Home and Away Opponents Revealed
51 seconds
2024 NFL Regular Season: Home and Away Opponents Revealed
Indian Women's Hockey Team Targets Paris 2024: Olympic Qualifiers Await
1 min
Indian Women's Hockey Team Targets Paris 2024: Olympic Qualifiers Await
Leaked Video from South Block Sparks Security Concerns and Investigation
2 mins
Leaked Video from South Block Sparks Security Concerns and Investigation
Gary Lineker's 'Awful' Joke Falls Flat During FA Cup Coverage
2 mins
Gary Lineker's 'Awful' Joke Falls Flat During FA Cup Coverage
NFL Sees Major Organizational Changes: Key Positions Revamped for Upcoming Season
7 mins
NFL Sees Major Organizational Changes: Key Positions Revamped for Upcoming Season
Karonga District Hospital Bolsters Healthcare Services with Rehabilitated Vehicles
10 mins
Karonga District Hospital Bolsters Healthcare Services with Rehabilitated Vehicles
Carlos Sainz Takes the Lead in the Dakar Rally at 61
11 mins
Carlos Sainz Takes the Lead in the Dakar Rally at 61
Deepti Sharma and Pooja Vastrakar Set Record in Women's Test Cricket
12 mins
Deepti Sharma and Pooja Vastrakar Set Record in Women's Test Cricket
Ghanaian Makeup Artist Sets New Guinness World Record for Most Lipstick Applications in 30 Seconds
28 mins
Ghanaian Makeup Artist Sets New Guinness World Record for Most Lipstick Applications in 30 Seconds
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
2 hours
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
3 hours
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
5 hours
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
5 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
5 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
5 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
8 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
9 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app