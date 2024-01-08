RED SKIES Exercise: A Leap Forward in U.S. Space Force’s Tactical Capabilities

As the U.S. Space Force (USSF) asserts its position as a separate branch of the U.S. Armed Forces, the RED SKIES exercise emerges as a significant milestone in space warfare preparation. Hosted by the Space Training and Readiness Command (STARCOM), with the 392nd Combat Training Squadron (CTS) playing a pivotal role, the exercise focuses on enhancing the tactical capabilities of Guardians from the Space Operations Command (SpOC).

Simulating Space Warfare

The inaugural RED SKIES exercise utilized simulation-based methods to train operators in satellite command and control. The Guardians faced simulated aggressors to achieve strategic space effects, thereby preparing for potential space conflicts. This exercise is expected to be a permanent fixture in USSF’s training regimen, aiming to involve more SpOC Deltas in the future.

A Vision Beyond Support

Gen. Chance Saltzman, Chief of Space Operations, has articulated a vision for the USSF’s role that transcends traditional support functions. The Force’s focus includes exerting control over space domains if necessary. Brig. Gen. Todd Moore, Deputy Commander of STARCOM, echoed this sentiment, highlighting the novelty of space competition and combat and the importance of readiness for potential space-related conflicts.

Transitioning to Live-Fly, On-Orbit Exercises

Lt. Col. Scott Nakatani, Commander of the 392nd CTS, spoke of the exercise as a groundbreaking initiative for the USSF. Furthermore, he mentioned plans to transition RED SKIES into live-fly, on-orbit exercises in the future. Capt. DeShawna Moore, the lead exercise planner, emphasized the successful integration across multiple deltas and the insights gained for future exercises.