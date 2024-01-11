en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Red Sea Crisis Escalates Global Shipping Costs, Threatening Inflation Fight

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:35 pm EST
Red Sea Crisis Escalates Global Shipping Costs, Threatening Inflation Fight

The Red Sea crisis, a fallout of the Israel-Hamas conflict in October, has set off a chain reaction of rising global shipping costs. This upsurge poses a direct threat to the ongoing battle against inflation. In an attempt to avoid the troubled waters of the Suez Canal, container ships are now diverting to the Cape of Good Hope in South Africa. This alternate route, although safer, has a contagion effect on freight rates worldwide.

Trade Instability and Soaring Costs

The most significant impact has been felt in the trade corridor between Asia and Europe. The cost of a 40-foot container from North Asia to Europe has skyrocketed over 600% to $6,000. Similarly, shipping costs from Asia to the U.S. have surged alarmingly. Rates to the East Coast have jumped 137% to $5,100, and to the West Coast, they are up 131% to $3,700 for a 40-foot container. Such substantial increases pose significant challenges to businesses and economies and are capable of derailing efforts to curb inflation.

The Impact on Monetary Policies

According to JPMorgan, this surge in shipping costs could hinder progress in reducing inflation if these costs trickle down to consumer prices. This may result in the Federal Reserve rethinking its strategy for cutting interest rates in March. Instead, the cuts may not commence until mid-year, as it is expected that the core CPI inflation will remain stable in the first half of 2024.

International Response and Implications

The U.S. National Security Council has acknowledged the economic repercussions of these disruptions. Emphasizing the Red Sea’s importance as a key international waterway, the Biden administration has expressed its concerns. It has highlighted the efforts of a multinational maritime force, spearheaded by the U.S., in protecting vessels in these troubled waters.

Experts Weigh In

However, some experts suggest that the impact on consumer prices and the Federal Reserve’s decision-making may be minimal. Despite the hike, freight rates remain below the pandemic peak of $18,000 for a 40-foot container. Further, transportation costs usually make up only 4 to 5% of a product’s price. Moody’s Analytics noted that even if transportation costs double, it would not significantly alter the U.S. inflation outlook or influence the Fed’s decisions. The Global Supply Chain Pressure Index from the New York Federal Reserve has not shown any substantial increase, indicating that the first quarter is not a heavy import period for retailers, who are currently grappling with unsold holiday inventory.

In conclusion, the Red Sea crisis has precipitated a rise in global shipping costs, threatening the fight against inflation. While the direct effects are felt by the shipping industry, the ripple effects could potentially reshape global monetary policies and consumer pricing. However, the ultimate impact remains a contentious issue among experts, with some believing that the fallout may not be as dire as predicted.

0
Business Transportation United States
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
6 mins ago
FLOW Commits $90,000 to Carnival 2024; bpTT to Sponsor Panorama
In what appears to be a significant boost to cultural festivities, telecom giant FLOW has pledged a substantial $90,000 towards the staging of Carnival 2024. This move is a clear reflection of FLOW’s consistent commitment to cultural events and an acknowledgment of the pivotal role of Carnival celebrations within the community. The funds are anticipated
FLOW Commits $90,000 to Carnival 2024; bpTT to Sponsor Panorama
Davos 2024: World Economic Forum's Elite Gathering Amid Opulent Side-Events
18 mins ago
Davos 2024: World Economic Forum's Elite Gathering Amid Opulent Side-Events
2024: A Year of Economic Opportunities and Challenges
23 mins ago
2024: A Year of Economic Opportunities and Challenges
Xoi Com: Traditional Vietnamese Cuisine Earns Global Recognition
7 mins ago
Xoi Com: Traditional Vietnamese Cuisine Earns Global Recognition
KB Home Reports Surge in Homebuyer Demand amid Moderated Mortgage Rates
12 mins ago
KB Home Reports Surge in Homebuyer Demand amid Moderated Mortgage Rates
ADL to Cease Retail Ice Cream Production Amid Falling Sales
13 mins ago
ADL to Cease Retail Ice Cream Production Amid Falling Sales
Latest Headlines
World News
Teen Tennis Prodigy Alina Korneeva Qualifies for Australian Open
22 seconds
Teen Tennis Prodigy Alina Korneeva Qualifies for Australian Open
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford: An Intimate Glimpse into Their Wedding
3 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford: An Intimate Glimpse into Their Wedding
Cameroon Captain Braves Injury for Africa Cup of Nations
4 mins
Cameroon Captain Braves Injury for Africa Cup of Nations
Mumbi Phiri Casts Doubt on UPND’s Prospects in 2026 Elections
4 mins
Mumbi Phiri Casts Doubt on UPND’s Prospects in 2026 Elections
Zambia's Electoral Commission Cancels Kayo Ward By-Election: The Implications
6 mins
Zambia's Electoral Commission Cancels Kayo Ward By-Election: The Implications
Apollo Hospitals Redefines Prostate Cancer Detection in India with Groundbreaking Study
8 mins
Apollo Hospitals Redefines Prostate Cancer Detection in India with Groundbreaking Study
The Crucial Role of Thyroid Management in Pregnancy
9 mins
The Crucial Role of Thyroid Management in Pregnancy
Caleb Maupin Calls for Western Countries to Actively Support Palestinians
11 mins
Caleb Maupin Calls for Western Countries to Actively Support Palestinians
Trade Kings Foundation Bolsters Cholera Containment Efforts with Significant Donation
12 mins
Trade Kings Foundation Bolsters Cholera Containment Efforts with Significant Donation
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
14 mins
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
56 mins
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
1 hour
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
2 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
4 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
4 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
8 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
8 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app