Red Maple Strategies Launches Operations Offering Business and Political Strategy Support

Red Maple Strategies, a newly established consulting firm, has officially announced the start of its operations. The firm brings an innovative approach to political strategy and business development support, with special emphasis on aiding young and growing companies.

A Notable Team

At the helm of Red Maple Strategies are Heather Stewart and Eric Gloris, both of whom boast impressive backgrounds in technology policy and business leadership. They are joined by Charles Chen, former Director of AI and Emerging Technologies at the U.S. Department of State. Chen’s addition as an executive advisor places the firm in a unique position to offer valuable insights on critical issues such as privacy, artificial intelligence, and workforce development.

Targeting Lean and Growth-Stage Organizations

Based in Austin, Texas, Red Maple Strategies is designed to cater to lean and growth-stage organizations. The firm provides issue monitoring, government relations, and business development support, making it an invaluable asset to companies with small or no dedicated government affairs teams. Red Maple Strategies seeks to help businesses across the United States understand and influence policies and regulations that directly affect their operations and future growth.

Commitment to Early-Stage Startups

As part of its commitment to supporting early-stage startups and mission-driven organizations, the firm is offering up to ten hours of free consulting services in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. This gesture not only underscores the firm’s dedication to fostering growth in innovative companies but also highlights their commitment to acknowledging and celebrating significant societal milestones.