Red Lake Author Byron Graves' 'Rez Ball': A Double Win at YALSA and AILA

Byron Graves, a distinguished Red Lake author, has been lauded with significant recognition for his compelling novel "Rez Ball". The novel has won two notable accolades, marking its profound impact in the enchanting world of young adult literature. The Young Adult Library Services Association (YALSA) honored the book with the coveted William C. Morris Award, a prestigious tribute bestowed upon the best debut young adult author. Additionally, the American Indian Library Association (AILA) acknowledged "Rez Ball" with the American Indian Youth Literature Award for Best Young Adult novel, reinforcing the book's resonance with its readers.

Rez Ball: An Authentic Portrait of the Ojibwe Community

The narrative of "Rez Ball" revolves around a young athlete from the Ojibwe community, who harbors an unswerving determination to become the hero his people ardently desire. His quest is a high-stakes journey through the exciting and challenging terrain of basketball. The authenticity of Graves' portrayal of the setting and characters is undeniably influenced by his personal history. As a member of the Red Lake Nation and a former high school basketball player himself, Graves infuses the novel with a deep understanding and respect for the community and the sport.

A Glimpse into Byron Graves: Beyond the Pages

Byron Graves is not just a celebrated author; he is also an avid retro video game enthusiast, a devoted family man, and a loyal supporter of the Minnesota Timberwolves. Currently residing in Denver, Graves continues to captivate readers with his vibrant storytelling, while also enjoying the simple pleasures of life. His literary achievements reflect a powerful combination of personal experience and creative mastery, making "Rez Ball" a unique and engaging read for young adults and literature enthusiasts alike.