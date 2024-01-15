en English
NFL

Red Friday: Kansas City’s Tradition of Team Spirit and Charitable Giving

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:06 am EST
Red Friday: Kansas City's Tradition of Team Spirit and Charitable Giving

In the heart of the Midwest, a tradition unites the community of Kansas City every football season. Known as ‘Red Friday,’ for 32 years, residents have donned red attire or Kansas City Chiefs apparel every Friday during the NFL season. This enduring tradition has done more than just foster team spirit; it has also served a significant charitable purpose.

Origins and Evolution of ‘Red Friday’

Red Friday was birthed in 1992, a period when the Kansas City Chiefs were grappling with performance challenges. The initiative was designed to rally local support for the team and assist local charities. The very first Red Friday saw the sale of newspapers featuring a special Chiefs edition. These were sold by the Red Coaters, a group of dedicated volunteers, and Lamar Hunt, the then-owner of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Over the years, the tradition has evolved, with the materials sold changing from newspapers to magazines, and now to flags. The proceeds from these sales continue to be channeled towards local charities, including the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City.

Adaptability and Celebration of ‘Red Friday’

The tradition of Red Friday has demonstrated remarkable flexibility. This was evident when ‘Red Wednesday’ was celebrated in lieu of Red Friday when the Chiefs opened their season on a Thursday. The tradition has also seen city landmarks, including fountains, turned red in celebration. Team owners have traditionally engaged with fans during this period, further solidifying the bond between the team and the community.

The enthusiasm for Red Friday is anticipated to continue at least until Super Bowl LVIII on February 11, 2024, if the Chiefs’ performance mirrors that of 2022.

Chiefs’ Recent Performance and ‘Red Friday’

Notably, the recent Kansas City Chiefs’ wild-card playoff win over the Miami Dolphins, despite frigid conditions, has bolstered the spirit of ‘Red Friday.’ Patrick Mahomes, the star quarterback, led the team to a 26-7 victory, even after his helmet was shattered due to a hit from safety DeShon Elliott. This game was the fourth-coldest in NFL history, with a kickoff temperature of minus-4 degrees Fahrenheit and a wind chill of minus-27. Mahomes’ resilience and performance echo the determination and community spirit embodied by ‘Red Friday.’

NFL
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

NFL

