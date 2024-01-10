en English
Recurring Floods Prompt Evacuations in Lodi, New Jersey

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:11 am EST
In the early hours of Tuesday, residents of Money and Sidney streets in Lodi, New Jersey, who live near the Saddle River, were shaken awake by the local fire department, warning them of a monster storm that had caused the river to crest four feet above flood level. The rising waters quickly reached the doorsteps of houses in the area, leaving no choice for the inhabitants but to evacuate.

Recurring Nightmare

For some of these families, this was not the first time they had faced such a perilous situation. One family, who had to evacuate their 92-year-old relative, had been through this ordeal approximately five times since 1999. Their neighbor, Marisa, whose family has lived on the street for 90 years, expressed a desperate plea for help. Flooding has become such a recurring issue that these families have learned to be vigilant every time it rains, fearing the river’s overflow.

Overwhelming Situation

Even though efforts have been made to manage the flooding, Al Chasey, another resident of the area, described the situation as overwhelming. The monstrous storm that spurred this recent flood not only led to the evacuation of residents but also caused major inconveniences for motorists before the roads were closed. It also resulted in school closings and delays across New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut.

Call for Assistance

The residents of Lodi, New Jersey, are looking for support to handle the recurrent flooding issues. The recent storm and subsequent evacuation have highlighted the urgent need for more effective flood management strategies. The community’s plea for help echoes the necessity of collaboration between local authorities, emergency management officials, and residents to combat the flooding issues that have been plaguing this area for decades.

United States Weather
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

