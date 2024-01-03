en English
United States

Record Turnout at Dave and Friends Polar Bear Plunge Raises Over $4,200

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:42 am EST
Record Turnout at Dave and Friends Polar Bear Plunge Raises Over $4,200

The annual Dave and Friends Polar Bear Plunge at Lake Farmington on Monday welcomed its largest crowd in three years, with an impressive 252 attendees and 140 gutsy individuals plunging into the frosty lake. The event, helmed by business consultant Dave Dailey, successfully raised a remarkable $4,200 for the 4 Corners K-9 Search and Rescue. This nonprofit organization is dedicated to finding and rescuing missing individuals on tribal lands in the Four Corners area.

A Record-Breaking Fundraiser

This year’s Polar Bear Plunge fundraiser surpassed expectations by more than doubling the $2,100 raised in 2023. The weather conditions were relatively mild, with water temperatures hovering around 36 degrees and air temperatures in the low 40s. However, the partly cloudy skies added a chilling effect, making the day feel colder than the thermometer suggested.

Braving the Cold for a Cause

Among the brave souls who dove into the icy waters, Tim Ulrich stood out. He remained immersed in the chilly lake for an impressive eight minutes, the longest among all participants. The event was not just about braving the cold, but also about fostering community spirit. The increased participation encouraged attendees to linger longer and engage in socializing, creating a warm atmosphere despite the frigid temperatures.

Success Beyond the Numbers

Dave Dailey, the man behind the event, expressed his satisfaction with the outcome. More than the financial success, he emphasized the joy and smiles the event brought to the community. Amid the chilling winds and icy waters, the Polar Bear Plunge served as a beacon of warmth, demonstrating the power of collective resolve and the unity of the community in supporting a noble cause.

United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

