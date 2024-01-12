Record Number of Firearms Discovered in Carry-On Luggage at South Carolina’s Airports

In an unprecedented event in South Carolina during the year 2023, officers from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) discovered a record high of 87 firearms in carry-on luggage at the state’s major airports. This finding is a significant increase from the previous year, surpassing it by eight firearms and standing 15 guns more than the count in 2021.

Breakdown of Findings

Among the airports, Charleston International Airport reported a decrease in recoveries, with 27 firearms found, which was five less than the previous year. On the other hand, Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport topped the list with the highest number of firearm discoveries at 32. Columbia Metropolitan Airport and Myrtle Beach International Airport trailed behind with 11 and 17 firearms detected, respectively. Interestingly, no firearms were found at Florence Regional or Hilton Head Island Airport.

Screening and Passenger Volume

The TSA conducted screening for approximately 7.3 million departing travelers at these airports, marking a 12.2% increase from the previous year. On a national scale, TSA’s screening encompassed 858.6 million passengers and crew, up by 12.7%. Despite the overall increase in passenger volume, South Carolina had a higher rate of firearm detection compared to the national average, with one firearm found per 84,349 passengers screened.

Consequences and Guidelines

When firearms are detected during the screening process, the standard protocol involves notifying law enforcement, who then handle the situation, including the firearm and the traveler. The TSA imposes civil penalties for carrying firearms to the security checkpoint, which can amount to up to $15,000 per violation. Furthermore, violators can lose their TSA PreCheck privileges for up to five years. According to the TSA’s current regulations, firearms are only permitted on commercial aircraft if properly packed in checked baggage. Travelers are advised to declare their firearms during check-in and to familiarize themselves with local and state laws, as well as airline-specific requirements. For further information on carrying specific items, travelers can use the TSA website or app, or contact TSA directly.