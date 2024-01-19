Record High for Nevada's Labor Force Amid Steady Unemployment Rate

In a recently released economic report, the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) provides an in-depth look into the state's labor market. The report for December 2023 reveals that Nevada's unemployment rate remained static at 5.4%, mirroring the figures from the previous month. Yet, despite the seemingly stagnant unemployment rate, the state has witnessed a consistent growth in its labor force over the past year.

A Year of Growth

For 12 consecutive months, the labor force in Nevada has been on an upward trajectory. This growth has culminated in a record-breaking milestone for the state – its largest labor force to date, comprising over 1.62 million individuals. This demonstrates a robust labor market, poised for potential job growth and economic development.

Job Creation in Las Vegas MSA

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) has played a significant role in the state's labor market dynamics. In December alone, the MSA reported an increase of 800 jobs. This monthly gain contributes to a substantial annual increase of 45,900 jobs, translating to a 4.1% rise since December 2022. These figures underscore the MSA's crucial role in Nevada's employment landscape.

Positive Trends and Future Projections

David Schmidt, the Chief Economist for DETR, noted several positive trends in the state's job market. He pointed out that the accommodation and food service industry now employs more individuals than before the pandemic. Additionally, seasonal retail hiring experienced a surge, surpassing levels observed from 2018 to 2022. These trends hint at a resilient and evolving job market, ready to navigate the challenges and opportunities of the post-pandemic era.

The DETR's economic report is designed to offer insights into the labor market. For more extensive data, interested parties can access the department's employment and unemployment dashboards on their official website. As the labor market continues to grow and evolve, so too does the potential for economic development in Nevada.