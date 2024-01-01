Record-Breaking Year for National Weather Service Reflects Extreme Weather Events

In an unprecedented year of extreme weather events, the National Weather Service’s Incident Meteorologists (IMETs) undertook 149 missions in 2023, a significant increase from the 30-year average of 117. This surge in mission engagement underscores the growing demand for specialized meteorological support across various incidents, possibly indicative of a year marked by heightened weather-related activities or emergencies.

San Antonio’s Record Heatwave

San Antonio, for instance, grappled with its hottest year on record in 2023, with an average annual temperature of 72.9 degrees. This was more than three degrees above the norm. The city also ascended to a third-place ranking for high temperatures, with an average of 83.3 degrees. The relentless heat wave resulted in an alarming 75 days of temperatures breaching the 100-degree mark, a new record for the region. Eight months of below-average rainfall compounded the city’s struggles, pushing it into severe drought conditions. Climate change is suspected to have played a role in this extreme weather, with seven out of the top ten hottest years occurring since 2002.

The Contrasting Pacific and Atlantic Storm Seasons

The 2023 Pacific typhoon season, in contrast, was less active than the Atlantic hurricane season, with only 17 named storms and 10 typhoons reported. Notable typhoons like Doksuri and Haikui wreaked havoc and caused devastation in the Philippines, Taiwan, China, and Hong Kong. The Pacific typhoon season was marked by the first El Niño event, with the first named storm, Sanvu, forming on April 21, and the last named storm, Jelawat, dissipating on December 20. Several national meteorological services and scientific agencies had forecasted the number of tropical cyclones expected to form during the season, with predictions of a higher number of cyclones between April and June.

Preparations and Preventive Measures

A year after devastating floods, Merced city leaders affirmed their preparedness in the face of another large winter storm. Measures have been taken to prevent a recurrence of the flood that caused significant damage and displacement. Day-to-day operations to prepare for excess rainwater, including street sweeping, leaf cleanup, storm drain cleanout, and tree trimming, have been undertaken. The city is also in the process of purchasing a portable pump to drain affected areas if needed. The Merced Fire Department acquired a utility terrain vehicle to access hard-to-reach areas. The floods have provided valuable lessons in working with the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, leading to a network to monitor projected storm events. Reimbursement from FEMA for work done in January and March is still pending, as is six million dollars allocated from the Department of Water Resources under the 2022 Budget Act.