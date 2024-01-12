en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

Record-Breaking Trumpeter Swan Sightings at Missouri Wildlife Refuge

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:51 pm EST
Record-Breaking Trumpeter Swan Sightings at Missouri Wildlife Refuge

Marking an extraordinary milestone in the realm of conservation, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) has recently reported a record-breaking number of trumpeter swans at Loess Bluffs National Wildlife Refuge in Holt County, Missouri. This surge in numbers represents a significant triumph in the efforts to restore and protect a species that once teetered on the precipice of extinction.

Historic Number Records the Triumph of Conservation

A recent weekly survey conducted on January 4, 2024, recorded a whopping 4,199 trumpeter swans residing in the wetlands of Loess Bluffs National Wildlife Refuge. This count is an unprecedented figure for the area and a testament to ongoing migration and wetland conservation projects.

The Resurgence of Trumpeter Swans

The trumpeter swan, the heaviest flying bird native to North America, was once nearly extinct in the lower 48 states. Today, their increasing numbers narrate an inspiring story of resilience and survival. Frank Nelson, the MDC wetland systems manager, credits this resurgence to the swan’s proclivity to return to areas where they have found plentiful resources in the past.

Future Prospects and Challenges

Over the years, the MDC has observed a steady growth in the swan population, indicating that these majestic creatures might once again nest in northern Missouri. However, they also caution that a severe freeze in the wetlands could compel the swans to migrate to warmer water bodies further south. Despite the challenges, the remarkable abundance of trumpeter swans at Loess Bluffs signifies a crucial victory in conservation and a beacon of hope for other endangered species.

0
United States Wildlife
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United States

See more
5 seconds ago
Advancing Pancreatic Cancer Detection: MIT's AI Neural Network PRISM
The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) showcases a significant stride forward in AI-enabled healthcare with the development of ‘PRISM’, an artificial intelligence neural network. PRISM, built on an extensive dataset of over five million patient health records, marks a departure from traditional, geographically restrictive data models. Instead, it embodies a broad representation of the U.S.
Advancing Pancreatic Cancer Detection: MIT's AI Neural Network PRISM
La Jolla Village Merchants Association Brings Cultural Fusion with Nowruz Celebration and Fashion Week Collaboration
2 mins ago
La Jolla Village Merchants Association Brings Cultural Fusion with Nowruz Celebration and Fashion Week Collaboration
Survey Sheds Light on American Health: Feeling Best Only Half the Year
3 mins ago
Survey Sheds Light on American Health: Feeling Best Only Half the Year
Martin Luther King Jr. Day: Impact on Service and Business Operations
23 seconds ago
Martin Luther King Jr. Day: Impact on Service and Business Operations
Maryland Man Wins Big in Lottery with Unique Number Selection Strategy
2 mins ago
Maryland Man Wins Big in Lottery with Unique Number Selection Strategy
Vermont State Trooper's Heroic Ice Rescue Saves Young Girl's Life
2 mins ago
Vermont State Trooper's Heroic Ice Rescue Saves Young Girl's Life
Latest Headlines
World News
Advancing Pancreatic Cancer Detection: MIT's AI Neural Network PRISM
6 seconds
Advancing Pancreatic Cancer Detection: MIT's AI Neural Network PRISM
Hardeep Puri's Lohri Message: 'Viksit Bharat 0 km' and Bengal's Return to Cleanliness Survey
29 seconds
Hardeep Puri's Lohri Message: 'Viksit Bharat 0 km' and Bengal's Return to Cleanliness Survey
Ava Grace: The Young Beacon of Resilience That Inspired a Community
2 mins
Ava Grace: The Young Beacon of Resilience That Inspired a Community
Survey Sheds Light on American Health: Feeling Best Only Half the Year
3 mins
Survey Sheds Light on American Health: Feeling Best Only Half the Year
102-Year-Old Racing Fan Fulfills Dream at Richmond Raceway
3 mins
102-Year-Old Racing Fan Fulfills Dream at Richmond Raceway
Will the Raptors Trade for Andrew Wiggins? NBA Trade Rumors Heat Up
3 mins
Will the Raptors Trade for Andrew Wiggins? NBA Trade Rumors Heat Up
Nebraska Athletics Presses Ahead with Events Amid Winter Weather
4 mins
Nebraska Athletics Presses Ahead with Events Amid Winter Weather
Race Street Athletics: Free Fitness in Cincinnati's Heart
4 mins
Race Street Athletics: Free Fitness in Cincinnati's Heart
NFL Hall of Famer Michael Irving Denies New Misconduct Allegations
5 mins
NFL Hall of Famer Michael Irving Denies New Misconduct Allegations
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
3 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
5 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
5 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
6 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
8 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
9 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
10 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
10 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
11 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app