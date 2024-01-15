Record-Breaking Storm Ravages Maine's Coastline

The tranquility of Maine's coastline was brutally disrupted by a storm of record-breaking proportions, devastating the region just days after another tempest had left scars in its wake. The storm, which struck on a Saturday, inflicted damage of a magnitude unseen in recent times, swallowing up houses in Rockland, submerging streets, and annihilating iconic fish shacks. Several locations across the state bore witness to the storm's fury, offering a glimpse into the raw power of nature and its ability to reshape landscapes in a matter of hours.

Storm Unleashes Havoc on Maine’s Coastline

The storm, which arrived on the heels of a previous storm, caught the region off guard. Its impact was far-reaching, with Rockland's Coast witnessing the heart-wrenching sight of a house being swept away into the tumultuous sea. Iconic locations like Nubble Light House and Willard Beach Fish Shack were not spared either. The latter was tragically pulled into the ocean, erasing a part of the region's cultural heritage. Eldridge Road in Wells, Beach Avenue in Kennebunk Maine, the Deer Isle Causeway, Scarborough, and Damariscotta were among the other locations severely affected by the storm.

Record-Breaking Water Levels

The severity of the storm was underlined by the record-breaking water levels. The tide in Portland peaked at an unprecedented 14.57 feet, toppling the previous record set in 1978 and marking the highest water level since measurements began in 1912. The surge didn't discriminate, flooding homes in Old Orchard Beach and Kennebunkport in Maine, along with Hampton Beach in New Hampshire.

Destruction of Historic Fishing Shacks

The storm's wrath was also felt in the historic fishing community. Three fishing shacks that had stood since the 1800s were washed away, marking a significant loss to the region's maritime history. The South Portland Historical Society is now seeking donations to rebuild these symbols of the past. The storm also had a profound impact on the fishing activity in the region, with the severe flooding bringing operations to a standstill.

As Maine's coastline battles the aftereffects of this record-breaking storm, the focus now shifts to recovery and rebuilding. But with the threat of stronger storms and rising sea levels looming over the horizon, the question remains - are we prepared for what lies ahead?