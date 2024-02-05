Record-Breaking Storm Causes Extensive Damage in Southern California

A severe storm, powered by an atmospheric river, struck Southern California, setting new rainfall records and causing extensive damage through mudslides, flooding, and property damage. Los Angeles County, particularly its slide-prone canyons, bore the brunt of the storm's impact. Residents woke to an unusual sight - a baby grand piano lying upside-down on Caribou Lane, pushed off its foundation by the strength of the storm.

Record-Breaking Rainfall

Downtown Los Angeles received 4.1 inches of rain, shattering a record set in 1927. Other areas, including Woodland Hills, Bel-Air, and Topanga Canyon, were drenched with over 8 inches of rain. The unprecedented weather event, part of the top five two-day stretches in the city's history, caused extensive damage, affecting six homes and triggering multiple landslides and mudslides.

Residents Face the Storm's Impact

Residents experienced a long night, waking to discover their properties and landscapes had been altered. Fallen tree branches, mudslides, and downed power lines were a common sight. Nathan Khalili, a resident, was taken aback by a landslide that removed half the mud from a hill adjacent to his property. Another resident, Rob Resnick, despite proactive measures like placing a tarp on his roof, had to contend with multiple leaks.

Aftermath and Recovery

The storm's aftermath saw the local community band together to clear debris and assess the damage. Longtime resident of Beverly Glen, Shanice Aaron, noted that despite power outages in several areas, she managed to watch the Grammy Awards, choosing to observe the rain with her dogs the next morning. The storm, while receding, is expected to strike again, potentially causing further widespread flooding. Governor Gavin Newsom declared a State of Emergency for eight counties, from Santa Barbara to San Diego, facilitating unemployment benefits for impacted residents and making it easier for out-of-state contractors and utilities to repair storm damage.