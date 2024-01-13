Record-Breaking Snowfall and Intense Winds Batter Northeast Wisconsin

Northeast Wisconsin witnessed a monumental weather event in the past week, with record-breaking snowfall and powerful winds causing a stir in the area. On January 12th, two cities, Green Bay and Appleton, shattered single-day snowfall records that had been standing since 1890 and 1966, respectively. The National Weather Service shared granular snow totals for the region.

Intense Winds and Snowfall: A Visual Spectacle

Alongside heavy snow, the region was buffeted by wind gusts, which spawned whiteout conditions, drastically reducing visibility. This meteorological phenomenon resulted in the creation of large snow drifts on both grassy areas and roadways. The weather spree included a storm on Tuesday, a clipper system on Wednesday night, and an influential storm on Friday.

Collateral Impact: Cumulative Snow Totals

The cumulative snow totals from these systems were considerable, with larger cities in the viewing area having the capacity to provide such data. The combined effect of these storms resulted in a significant layer of snowfall blanketing the region.

Bracing for Arctic Air: A Frigid Forecast

Following the storm, the area is girding for a wave of arctic air that promises to plunge temperatures further, with highs forecasted in the single digits and wind chills dropping to as low as -35 degrees on Monday morning. A Wind Chill Advisory has been issued for several counties, cautioning residents of dangerously low wind chills between -20 and -25 degrees for the night of January 13. Residents are urged to stay connected with the Storm Team 5 for continued weather updates.