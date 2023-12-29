en English
Business

Record-Breaking Real Estate Sales Herald Upturn in Luxury Market

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: December 29, 2023 at 11:26 pm EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 5:56 am EST
Record-Breaking Real Estate Sales Herald Upturn in Luxury Market

The luxury real estate market in Silicon Valley Peninsula has witnessed a significant upturn in 2023, with the townships of Woodside and Atherton commanding the sales charts for homes priced above $20 million. The most substantial sale of the year was an 11-acre estate in Woodside, closing at a staggering $45 million. In close pursuit was a $40 million home in Atherton, raising the bar for future transactions.

In addition to the $40 million home, other notable sales in Atherton included a newly built residence, the former home of renowned actress Michelle Pfieffer in Woodside, and a high-profile property in Santa Clara County. These sales further bolster the assumption that the luxury market will maintain its upward trajectory in 2024.

Record-Breaking Purchase in Hidden Hills

Stepping away from Silicon Valley, another noteworthy transaction took place in Hidden Hills, California. Rams Quarterback Matthew Stafford and his wife, Kelly, have purchased a home for $28.2 million—setting a new area record. This acquisition now ranks as the priciest home ever sold in this exclusive neighborhood.

Adding to their real estate portfolio, the Staffords also own a 1980s red-brick house and vineyard, a property they bought for $10.5 million in March 2022. These two properties, combined with their recent acquisition, form a 3-acre compound comprising two homes and two swimming pools. The estimated total value of this compound now stands close to $40 million.

The $28.2 Million Mansion

The newly purchased mansion is a striking blend of contemporary and modern farmhouse styles, boasting at least 15,000 square feet of living space. Previously owned by Jennifer Lopez, the property is part of a community that serves as a popular hangout spot for the Los Angeles Rams. With this acquisition, the Staffords have owned at least five houses in the neighborhood in the past three years.

These transactions underscore the complexities of the real estate market, where factors like location, architectural significance, and historical value can significantly influence a property’s value, even if it requires further investment.

Business Economy United States
Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

