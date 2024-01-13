en English
Record-Breaking Flooding in Portland, Maine: A Tale of Loss and Destruction

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 6:43 pm EST
On Saturday, the coastal city of Portland, Maine, was caught in the grip of an unseen force of nature. The city experienced unmatched water levels, setting a new record since the inception of such data in 1912. The Portland tide gauge recorded an unprecedented 14.57 feet mean lower low water (MLLW), effortlessly surpassing the previous record of 14.17 feet MLLW that stood uncontested since 1978.

Historical Shacks Swept Away

The rising tides, however, brought more than just numbers. They brought with them the force of destruction, claiming three iconic fishing shacks at Willard Beach. These shacks, dating back to the fishing industry boom of the 1800s, were not mere structures, but living relics of the region’s history. Efforts had been made to preserve these shacks, but the storm was relentless, leaving the local community and the South Portland Historical Society in a state of mourning.

South Portland Battles Damages

South Portland wasn’t spared from the storm’s wrath either. The city reported significant damage, announcing the closure of Bug Light Park until Tuesday due to severe damage to the pathway leading to the lighthouse. Other coastal towns in Maine, including Boothbay, found themselves grappling with high tide floods.

National Weather Service Issues Warning

The National Weather Service in Gray, Maine, took to issuing a flash flood warning, underscoring the threat of major impacts. The storm responsible for this coastal flooding is part of a larger weather disturbance affecting nearly every state in the U.S., with a gamut of weather alerts in place. This ranges from flood watches in the east, blizzard warnings in Iowa, and wind chill warnings spanning over a dozen central states.

The storm, with gusts of up to 60 mph and around 2 inches of rain, resulted in a high tide that inundated parts of the state, eroded beaches, and washed away landmark fishing shacks. Southern Maine bore the brunt of the flooding, whereas northern Maine remained relatively unscathed. This event marks a grim reminder of the unpredictable and powerful nature of the elements, leaving a lasting impact on the people and landscape of Maine.

United States Weather
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

