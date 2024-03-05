Record-Breaking $12.9 Million Buckhead Estate Sale Marks Atlanta's Largest in Three Years

Shanna Smith, an agent with Dorsey Alston, Realtors, recently closed on the sale of a 12-acre Buckhead estate, marking the largest on-market residential transaction in metro Atlanta in the last three years. The property, listed for $12,900,000, includes a primary residence over 14,000 square feet, a horse barn, riding trails, a carriage house, and a par three golf hole. The sale of the estate, belonging to Kim and Tom Noonan, attracted multiple qualified buyers before its closure on March 4.

Unveiling the Estate's Grandeur

The Buckhead estate, located at 3490 Riverly Road, boasts a primary residence designed by renowned architect William T. Baker. Its architectural grandeur is complemented by hand-carved Indiana limestone, Carolina wood-molded brick, and a Vermont slate roof. The property also features manicured gardens, rolling lawns, a tennis court, and was styled by award-winning designer Suzanne Kasler. The Noonans, who fell in love with the property over 20 years ago, made significant improvements and additions, enhancing its appeal to potential buyers.

Strategic Marketing and Sale Success

Agent Shanna Smith's strategic approach to marketing and selling the estate was pivotal in its successful sale. After the property languished on the market for over a year, Smith was enlisted to relaunch it with a comprehensive marketing plan aimed at attracting discerning buyers. Smith's understanding of the estate's unique attributes and dedication to meticulous marketing efforts culminated in the desired outcome, reflecting her commitment to representing extraordinary properties.

A Testament to Atlanta's Luxury Market

The record-breaking sale of the Buckhead estate is not only a personal triumph for the Noonans and Shanna Smith but also signifies the robustness of Atlanta's luxury real estate market. It underscores the allure of meticulously designed and strategically marketed high-end properties in attracting qualified buyers, even in a competitive landscape. This sale sets a precedent for future transactions in the luxury segment of Atlanta's real estate market, highlighting the potential for exceptional properties to achieve remarkable sale prices.

This landmark transaction reflects the dynamic nature of Atlanta's real estate market, where unique and luxurious properties command attention and premium prices. As the market continues to evolve, the sale of 3490 Riverly Road will remain a noteworthy benchmark for both real estate professionals and luxury property enthusiasts alike, symbolizing the pinnacle of architectural beauty, strategic marketing, and successful negotiation.