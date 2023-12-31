Record $1 Trillion Credit Card Debt Amidst Rising Costs: A Test for American Consumers

At the zenith of American consumerism, credit card debt has ascended to a staggering $1 trillion for the first time, painting a concerning portrait of economic stress. This surge is a direct consequence of the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes, which have escalated the average credit card interest rates to an unprecedented 22%. It’s a steeper climb for retail credit cards, their rates now averaging nearly 29%.

The Weight of Rising Costs

These soaring borrowing costs arrive during a time of palpable economic strain. Consumers are grappling with inflated prices for essentials like rent, groceries, and gas. Housing affordability has plummeted, with home prices reaching an all-time high in 2023. The average rate for a 30-year mortgage reached its highest point since 2000. Amid these pressures, the real wages have declined, leading the consumers to lean heavily on debt to sustain their standard of living.

Consumer Behavior in the Face of Debt

Despite the financial tension, consumer spending remained robust over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. A record-breaking number of more than 200 million consumers flocked to shop, according to the National Retail Federation. Personal finance expert Dave Ramsey advises avoiding debt whenever feasible, but the reality of the situation indicates a different consumer behavior. A survey concluded that 52% of Americans incurred holiday credit card debt in 2023, and 31% still have not cleared their balances.

The Looming Threat to Retail

However, the continued spending spree raises questions about its sustainability. Major retailers like Macy’s and Nordstrom have reported a slowdown in credit card repayments over the summer, signaling a possible threat to their revenue. The long shadow of rising living costs and the looming resumption of student debt payments—set to resume in October after interest started accruing in September—adds to the challenges. The credit card delinquencies have risen above pre-pandemic levels, and the student loan debt itself rose to $1.6 trillion in the third quarter of 2023.