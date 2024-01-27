Recent Victories and Losses in Girls' Prep Basketball: Scores Update

In a recent flurry of girls' prep basketball games across multiple regions, a series of teams battled it out on the court, resulting in an assortment of victories and losses. These matches not only showcased the skills and tenacity of the young athletes but also highlighted the dynamic and competitive nature of the sport.
Benson County and Bismarck St Mary's Emerge Victorious
In one notable showdown, Benson County triumphed over Drayton-Valley-Edinburg with a strong 74-42 scoreline. In a similar vein, Bismarck St Mary's defeated Dickinson, ending the game with a 56-40 win, underscoring their prowess on the court.
Britton-Hecla and EKM Secure Wins
South Dakota's Britton-Hecla team emerged victorious against Tri-State in a close contest, managing a 48-40 win. Meanwhile, EKM demonstrated exceptional performance by outperforming Linton by a significant margin, ending the game at 58-27.
Four Winds and Garrison Dominate
In a show of dominance, Four Winds secured a win over Standing Rock with a 63-32 scoreline, while Garrison showed similar strength against White Shield, ending the game with a substantial 73-32 margin. These games highlighted the teams' strategic planning and execution.
Other Notable Games
Other games saw Hatton-Northwood win their game against Park River with a score of 52-41, and Hazen beat Stanley 52-35. Kidder County came out on top against Harvey-Wells County, finishing with a score of 47-37. Langdon defeated North Prairie 52-39, while Mandaree overcame Ray with a 56-45 score. May-Port CG achieved a comfortable win against New Rockford-Sheyenne, ending at 58-40. Midway-Minto secured a victory over Larimore with a 50-40 score, while Mon-Dak won against Culbertson, Montana, with a 52-33 score. Shiloh outscored Rugby with a final score of 68-56, and Surrey came out ahead of Powers Lake with a 43-28 result. Valley City achieved a decisive win over Beulah with a score of 69-28, and Washburn beat Hettinger-Scranton 46-38. At the Berthold Shootout, Berthold beat Trenton 52-36, and Dunseith won against North Shore-Plaza with a score of 54-37.
The scores were provided by Scorestream.com, and readers interested in further details are encouraged to check with the distributor of the information, ScoreStream Inc.