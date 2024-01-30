Recent Incidents and Traffic Updates in Ventura County

In a series of recent incidents, Ventura County, California saw a surge in criminal activities and traffic disruptions that prompted immediate responses from local agencies. One case led to the arrest of a 56-year-old Oxnard man on charges of drug possession for sale and illegal firearm ownership. The operation was conducted by the Oxnard Police Department's drug enforcement unit, who were aided by the violent crimes and K-9 units.
Illegal Drugs and Firearms Seized
The suspect arrested was prohibited from owning firearms due to a prior felony conviction. However, upon a thorough search of his residence, authorities discovered over 2 pounds of illegal drugs, including methamphetamine and fentanyl, and two handguns. Consequently, he now faces additional charges, including suspicion of possessing an assault weapon.
His wife, aged 50, was not spared from the law's long arm either. She was arrested under suspicion of possessing a controlled substance for sale. Both individuals are currently being held at Todd Road Jail, awaiting their court appearance scheduled for Monday afternoon.
Traffic Disruptions and Bicycling Prohibition
In a separate incident, a traffic collision on Highway 33 in Casitas Springs caused significant property damage and led to a road closure for approximately 45 minutes on Sunday night. The traffic collision damaged two gas meters and required immediate attention from the California Highway Patrol and Ventura County Fire Department. Traffic was diverted during the closure to ensure safety.
Furthermore, the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) has imposed a temporary bicycle ban on a 35-mile stretch of Highway 33 north of Ojai. The ban, expected to last throughout the winter, is a safety measure to keep cyclists out of emergency construction zones, which are currently undertaking repairs from storm damage. Motorists are advised to drive cautiously and expect delays when passing through these work zones.
Other Notable Incidents
In another incident, a 38-year-old Sylmar man was arrested in Simi Valley on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, vehicle theft, and two counts of attempted vehicle theft. Stolen property was discovered in the nearby neighborhood, leading to his arrest. The man was booked into the Ventura County Sheriff's Office Pre-Trail Detention Facility.
