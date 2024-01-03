en English
Travel & Tourism

Rebirth of an Icon: The Breakers Hotel Set to Become Fairmont The Breakers, Long Beach

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:05 am EST
Rebirth of an Icon: The Breakers Hotel Set to Become Fairmont The Breakers, Long Beach

The iconic Breakers Hotel in Long Beach, California, once a beacon of luxury and glamour in the roaring twenties, is set to reclaim its past glory following an extensive renovation. Known for its celebrity allure and beachfront opulence, the hotel has been a cherished landmark on the Californian coast. The restoration will see the majestic property transform into Fairmont The Breakers, Long Beach, a luxury boutique hotel unlike any other in the region.

Rebirth of a Legend

With its grand unveiling set in 2024, Fairmont The Breakers is expected to revolutionize the luxury hospitality scene in Long Beach. The renovated property will feature 185 boutique suites, each meticulously designed to offer guests an experience that marries the charm of the past with contemporary amenities. The rooftop pool and promenade are set to be the crowning jewels of the establishment, promising unrivaled views of the vast Pacific.

A Luxurious Haven for Wellness and Entertainment

No stone has been left unturned in the hotel’s pursuit of providing an all-encompassing luxury experience. A two-story wellness center, including a spa and gym, will cater to guests seeking rejuvenation and relaxation. Adding a touch of vintage glamour, a live jazz club will recreate the enchanting ambiance of the twenties. The hotel will also offer over 12,000 square feet of versatile indoor and outdoor event space, setting the stage for memorable gatherings.

Expanding the Fairmont Legacy

The integration of this historic property into the Fairmont portfolio marks a significant expansion of the luxury brand in the United States. The Fairmont Breakers aims to blend its historical charm and soul with modern sophistication to attract discerning guests. With its strategic location, world-class amenities, and inherent charm, Fairmont The Breakers, Long Beach, is all set to cement its place as a premier luxury destination once again.

Travel & Tourism
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

