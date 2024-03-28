Rebecca Yarros Announces 'Onyx Storm': Empyrean Series' Third Book Set for 2025 Release

Rebecca Yarros, the acclaimed author behind the Empyrean series, has made an exciting announcement that has left fantasy literature fans eagerly anticipating the next installment. On a recent episode of Good Morning America, Yarros revealed that the third book in the series, titled Onyx Storm, is slated for release on January 21, 2025. This news comes as a delight to readers who have been captivated by the series' intricate world-building, memorable characters, and thrilling plotlines.

Advertisment

Expansion of the Empyrean Universe

Since the release of Fourth Wing in April 2023, readers have been transported to the fantastical realm of Basgiath, following the journey of Violet Sorrengail, an aspiring elite dragon rider. The series' second book, Iron Flame, published in fall 2023, continued Violet's adventures, delving deeper into the challenges and intrigues of Basgiath War College. With Onyx Storm, Yarros promises to introduce new storylines while continuing the narrative threads that have captivated her audience. The author teased the inclusion of politics, new adventures, old enemies, and, of course, dragons, in the upcoming book.

From Page to Screen

Advertisment

The Empyrean series' journey from page to screen is another aspect adding to the anticipation surrounding Onyx Storm. In October 2023, it was announced that Amazon MGM studios, in collaboration with Michael B. Jordan’s Outlier Society, had acquired the rights to adapt the series into a TV series. Yarros's involvement as a non-writing executive producer on the project ensures that the adaptation remains true to the spirit of the books. This development has not only broadened the series' fanbase but also heightened interest in Onyx Storm's release.

Pre-Order and Future Plans

For those eager to dive into the world of Basgiath once more, Onyx Storm is already available for pre-order. Yarros's announcement has sparked a wave of excitement among fans, with many speculating about the possible directions in which the series could evolve. With plans for a total of five books in the Empyrean series, Yarros is meticulously crafting a saga that explores themes of history, power dynamics, and the eternal conflict between good and evil.

In a landscape where fantasy series are cherished for their ability to transport readers to other worlds, Rebecca Yarros's Empyrean series stands out for its compelling storytelling, complex characters, and richly imagined universe. The announcement of Onyx Storm not only promises the continuation of an enthralling narrative but also reinforces Yarros's position as a formidable voice in contemporary fantasy literature. As readers and viewers alike await the release of Onyx Storm and the adaptation of the series, the Empyrean universe continues to expand, promising new adventures, challenges, and the undying allure of dragons.