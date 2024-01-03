Rebecca Malmquist Steps into Presidency of IAAO, Marks Historic Milestone

As the new year dawned, the International Association of Assessing Officers (IAAO) welcomed a new leader at its helm, Rebecca Malmquist. Officially inaugurated as President on January 1, 2024, Malmquist takes on the role with a rich history of association with the IAAO. Her ascension to the presidency marks a significant milestone for the association, as she becomes the ninth woman to assume the role in the organization’s 90-year history.

Malmquist’s Journey with IAAO

Since joining the IAAO in 2000, Rebecca Malmquist has donned several hats, including Board member, Vice President, and President-Elect/Treasurer. In her new position, she will serve as Chair of the Board of Directors and oversee all board and membership meetings. Malmquist’s tenure at IAAO has seen her contribute as an instructor and author sessions for IAAO conferences. Acknowledging her commitment and service, the association has honored her with the Matylda Zurowska Hudak Member of the Year and the John A. Zangerle Award.

A Seasoned Professional in Property Assessment

Beyond her involvement with IAAO, Malmquist’s professional journey is steeped in property assessment. She has been serving as the City Assessor of Minneapolis since 2021. Her experience also includes tenures in property assessment roles in Minnetonka and St. Louis County, Minnesota. This wealth of experience will undoubtedly deepen her impact in the new role.

IAAO Executive Committee

Accompanying Malmquist in the IAAO Executive Committee, Donna Vandervries will serve as President-Elect/Treasurer, and William Healey will assume the role of Vice President. Patrick Alesandrini will continue as the 2024 Past President. As they take on their respective roles, the committee will be instrumental in driving the IAAO’s mission forward.

The IAAO, a nonprofit organization, is dedicated to education, research, and promoting fair property appraisal and tax policy. With its global membership exceeding 8,000, it stands as a beacon of fair and equitable property assessment worldwide.