Business

Rebecca Malmquist Steps into Presidency of IAAO, Marks Historic Milestone

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:07 am EST
Rebecca Malmquist Steps into Presidency of IAAO, Marks Historic Milestone

As the new year dawned, the International Association of Assessing Officers (IAAO) welcomed a new leader at its helm, Rebecca Malmquist. Officially inaugurated as President on January 1, 2024, Malmquist takes on the role with a rich history of association with the IAAO. Her ascension to the presidency marks a significant milestone for the association, as she becomes the ninth woman to assume the role in the organization’s 90-year history.

Malmquist’s Journey with IAAO

Since joining the IAAO in 2000, Rebecca Malmquist has donned several hats, including Board member, Vice President, and President-Elect/Treasurer. In her new position, she will serve as Chair of the Board of Directors and oversee all board and membership meetings. Malmquist’s tenure at IAAO has seen her contribute as an instructor and author sessions for IAAO conferences. Acknowledging her commitment and service, the association has honored her with the Matylda Zurowska Hudak Member of the Year and the John A. Zangerle Award.

A Seasoned Professional in Property Assessment

Beyond her involvement with IAAO, Malmquist’s professional journey is steeped in property assessment. She has been serving as the City Assessor of Minneapolis since 2021. Her experience also includes tenures in property assessment roles in Minnetonka and St. Louis County, Minnesota. This wealth of experience will undoubtedly deepen her impact in the new role.

IAAO Executive Committee

Accompanying Malmquist in the IAAO Executive Committee, Donna Vandervries will serve as President-Elect/Treasurer, and William Healey will assume the role of Vice President. Patrick Alesandrini will continue as the 2024 Past President. As they take on their respective roles, the committee will be instrumental in driving the IAAO’s mission forward.

The IAAO, a nonprofit organization, is dedicated to education, research, and promoting fair property appraisal and tax policy. With its global membership exceeding 8,000, it stands as a beacon of fair and equitable property assessment worldwide.

Business Education United States
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

