Reba McEntire Returns to Television Comedy with New NBC Pilot

Country music icon and accomplished actress, Reba McEntire, is poised to grace the small screen once more as NBC orders a new comedy pilot. This marks McEntire's much-anticipated return to television comedy, over a decade since her starring role in the popular sitcom 'Reba.'

A Reunion with Familiar Faces

McEntire will not only star in the show but also serve as an executive producer. The forthcoming series presents a reunion with executive producers Mindy Schultheis, Michael Hanel, and Kevin Abbott, the same team that worked with her on 'Reba.' Kevin Abbott, known for his work on 'Roseanne' and creator of the McEntire-led 'Malibu Country,' will also contribute his writing talents to the new pilot.

Exploring New Storylines

The untitled project spins a fresh narrative involving McEntire's character inheriting her father's restaurant and subsequently entering a business partnership with her previously unknown half-sister. Produced by Universal Television, the show promises to deliver a hearty mix of comedy and familial dynamics, in line with McEntire's previous television endeavours.

Continuing Ties with NBC

This pilot serves as a continuation of McEntire's flourishing relationship with NBC, following her stint as a coach on Season 24 of 'The Voice.' With a television history that encompasses her own show 'Reba,' a one-season run on 'Malibu Country,' guest appearances on 'Young Sheldon,' 'Big Sky,' and a part in the film 'Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar,' McEntire's return to sitcoms adds another chapter to her diverse career.