RealtyHop Study Reveals Home Ownership Barriers Across US Cities

In a comprehensive study exploring barriers to home ownership across 100 American cities, Houston secures the 54th position, indicating a moderate level of difficulty for potential homeowners. The study - conducted by RealtyHop - delves into the financial challenges faced by prospective buyers, providing a revealing glimpse into the disparities that pervade the housing market in the United States.

High Barriers in Coastal Cities

Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Irvine (California), Hialeah (Florida), San Diego, and Boston emerged as the cities posing the highest barriers to home ownership. The study's findings paint a daunting picture for families in these bustling metropolises. In Los Angeles, for instance, an average family needs approximately 15.74 years to save for a 20% down payment on their dream home. This stark disparity becomes all the more palpable when compared to Detroit, where the saving period is significantly shorter at just 2.25 years.

Low Barriers in Industrial Cities

On the flip side, cities like Detroit, Cleveland, Kansas City, Milwaukee, and Wichita (Kansas) were found to offer the least resistance to potential homeowners. The lower barriers in these cities suggest a more accessible housing market, making the dream of home ownership attainable for a wider demographic.

California Tops the List

A striking finding that emerged from the study is the preponderance of Californian cities in the top 10 list. With six cities, California stands as the state posing the highest hurdles to home ownership. This observation underscores the challenges faced by potential homeowners in states with thriving economies and high cost of living.

In summary, the study lays bare the stark contrasts in home ownership barriers across the United States. It provides a crucial data-driven perspective on the housing market, shedding light on the systemic disparities that influence the accessibility of home ownership in various cities. While the challenges are steep in some cities, others offer hope, underlining the need for concerted efforts to bridge this divide.