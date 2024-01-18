Realty ONE Group Tops Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 List for Third Consecutive Year

Realty ONE Group, the rapidly expanding lifestyle brand in the real estate sector, has once again secured the top spot in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 list for the third year in a row. This marks the brand's eighth appearance on the prestigious list, outpacing its nearest competitor by a staggering 30 places in the 2024 rankings. Despite facing a challenging economy, the real estate giant has managed to close over 87,000 real estate transactions in the past year, with total home sales exceeding $33.7 billion.

Continued Growth Amid Economic Challenges

In a year marked by economic uncertainty, Realty ONE Group sold 81 new franchises, further expanding its global footprint. The company's CEO, Kuba Jewgieniew, underlined the brand's unwavering commitment to the growth and success of real estate professionals, irrespective of fluctuating market conditions. Entrepreneur recognized the organization for its network growth, financial strength, and brand power, solidifying its position as a leader in the industry.

The UNBrokerage and Its Global Presence

Realty ONE Group, also known as the UNBrokerage, has over 19,000 real estate professionals across more than 400 offices in 49 states, Washington D.C., and 19 countries. The brand has recently extended its operations into Belize and Argentina. The company's impressive growth can be attributed to its unique business model, comprehensive service offerings, vibrant company culture (COOLTURE), business coaching through ONE University, and its proprietary technology, zONE.

The Secret to Realty ONE Group's Success

The company's sustained success and growth are driven by its commitment to empowering real estate professionals. The brand's innovative approach to business, including its commitment to cultivating a positive company culture and providing comprehensive business coaching through ONE University, sets it apart from its competitors. Its proprietary technology, zONE, offers a competitive edge, enabling real estate professionals to excel in their roles and contribute to the company's overall success.