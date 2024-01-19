Realty Income and Spirit Realty Capital Set to Merge Following Stockholder Approval

Realty Income Corporation, self-proclaimed as 'The Monthly Dividend Company,' and Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. have secured their stockholders' overwhelming approval for an imminent merger. A special meeting of Spirit stockholders resulted in a near-unanimous consensus, with approximately 99.8% of votes cast in favor of the merger. This impressive show of support represents about 86.4% of Spirit's outstanding common stock.

Details of the Merger

The merger is slated to close on January 23, 2024, subject to customary closing conditions. Upon the merger's completion, Spirit common shareholders will be entitled to 0.762 newly-issued Realty Income common shares for each share they currently own. Spirit's outstanding Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock will be exchanged for shares of Realty Income's equivalent stock, which is expected to trade under the symbol 'O PR' on the New York Stock Exchange.

Profile of the Merging Entities

Realty Income is an S&P 500 company and part of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. It boasts a portfolio of over 13,250 properties. On the other hand, Spirit Realty Capital owns 2,037 properties spread across 49 states. Both companies are structured as real estate investment trusts (REITs) and specialize in long-term lease agreements with commercial clients.

Future Prospects

The announcement also contained forward-looking statements regarding the anticipated benefits of the merger, the future financial performance of Realty Income, and the impact of current economic conditions on its operations.