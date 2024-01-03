ReAlta Life Sciences Appoints Biotech Veterans to Its Board of Directors

In a strategic move to bolster its executive leadership, ReAlta Life Sciences, Inc., a Norfolk, Virginia-based clinical biotech company, has announced the appointment of three seasoned executives to its Board of Directors. The new inclusions, Christi Shaw, Mert Aktar, and David Marek, bring with them a wealth of experience from the biotech and pharmaceutical sectors, expected to provide strong support to ReAlta’s clinical programs.

Industry Titans Join ReAlta

Christi Shaw, a former CEO at Kite, a Gilead company, has a remarkable track record of expanding product portfolios and extending market reach. Shaw’s profound understanding of the biotech landscape will come in handy as ReAlta seeks to advance its EPICC technology platform and gear up for critical Phase 2 milestones.

Mert Aktar, currently serving as the CEO of Peran Therapeutics, has made significant contributions to corporate development and strategy at Kite Pharma and other biotech firms. Aktar’s expertise in corporate strategy is expected to play a central role in driving ReAlta’s forward momentum.

David Marek, a seasoned biopharmaceutical executive, has led companies like Myovant Sciences through crucial stages of commercialization. Marek’s experience in steering biopharmaceutical companies through challenging phases will undoubtedly be an asset to ReAlta.

ReAlta’s Ambitious Endeavors

Founded in 2018, ReAlta Life Sciences focuses on developing treatments for life-threatening diseases by modulating the inflammatory response. The company has its sights set on leveraging virus-derived mechanisms to rebalance the immune system, addressing conditions like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy.

ReAlta’s pipeline includes RLS-0071, a therapeutic peptide with multiple FDA designations for the treatment of various acute and rare inflammatory diseases. With the addition of Shaw, Aktar, and Marek to its Board of Directors, ReAlta is poised to navigate the complex biotech terrain with renewed vigor and strategic insight.