Reality Star Athena Vas Faces Dress Code Incident at Airport

Notable figure from 'The Bachelor in Greece' and podcast host, Athena Vas, encountered a dress code incident at an airport while en route to Los Angeles. In a surprising move by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), Vas was told her attire was too revealing for the airport setting, causing her significant delays and ultimately making her miss her flight.

Unforeseen Dress Code Incident

Despite Los Angeles being known for its relaxed dress code, Vas was instructed to wear additional clothing before she could proceed through security. This resulted in a series of unfortunate events, including issues with her luggage and TSA PreCheck not functioning correctly. The situation escalated to the point where she had to remove her Louboutin shoes and run barefoot across terminals to catch her flight.

TSA's Role in Airport Security

The TSA does have guidelines for checkpoint security but typically does not enforce a dress code. However, there have been instances where agents have given extra scrutiny to passengers based on their appearance. A case in point is the selective pat-downs that happened with some agents in Denver who were found to be scrutinizing passengers they found attractive.

International Cases of Dress Code Enforcement

Elsewhere in the world, Iranian women Yasaman Aryani, Monireh Arabshahi, and Mojgan Keshavarz have been sentenced to a combined prison term of 55 years for protesting laws that make wearing a hijab compulsory. The video of the trio handing out flowers without headscarves on International Women's Day went viral, leading to their arrest and sentencing. The dress code dictates that women's hair and body must be covered in public, and there have been reports of police using force to impound vehicles of those who defy the hijab law.

In another instance, passenger Ron Smith experienced long wait times at Newcastle Airport security due to reported issues with new scanning machines. The airport denied the long wait time, attributing the queues to a busy morning and security upgrades. Both these scenarios, though unrelated, highlight the growing challenges and complexities tied to airport security and societal norms.