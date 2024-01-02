RealFi’s Unraveling: Job Cuts, Unpaid Salaries, and Legal Troubles

RealFi, a notable mortgage lending company, finds itself embroiled in a sea of challenges. The company recently disclosed that it would be making significant job cuts owing to paucity of work and difficulties with warehouse lines of credit. The announcement, made during a conference call on December 15, was a jolt to employees who were expecting their final salary payment on December 29.

Unfulfilled Promises and Unprecedented Circumstances

However, the rug was pulled out from under the employees’ feet when they received an email on December 28 from Chief Operating Officer (COO) Jodi Mosiello. The email was a stark revelation that RealFi was unable to honor its commitment to pay the owed salaries due to ‘unprecedented circumstances’ and a lack of funds. Mosiello promised that the company would make employees whole as funds become available during restructuring, but the exact nature of this restructuring was left unexplained.

A Drastic Shift in Operations?

Speculations among former employees suggest that the company is planning to shut down its mortgage lending operations and may transition to a broker model. The layoffs have been extensive, with all staff, including branch managers and loan officers, being shown the door without severance packages. As things currently stand, RealFi has 10 active loan officers and eight active branches. This is a significant drop from the previous year, signaling a substantial decline in mortgage loan originations.

Legal Troubles Add to the Meltdown

Adding to the company’s woes, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) has launched a lawsuit against RealFi. The FDIC alleges that RealFi had misrepresented loan applications brokered over 15 years ago to Washington Mutual Bank, which collapsed in 2008. The FDIC, seeking damages, filed the lawsuit after settling claims with Deutsche Bank National Trust Company.

With the deadline for RealFi’s response to the lawsuit looming on January 5, the company has remained tight-lipped. No comments have been made on the layoffs or the lawsuit, leaving employees and stakeholders in a cloud of uncertainty.