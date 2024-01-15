en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Social Issues

Real Housewives Of Potomac Cast Discuss Sexual Assault in Recent Episode

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:56 am EST
Real Housewives Of Potomac Cast Discuss Sexual Assault in Recent Episode

In a recent episode of The Real Housewives Of Potomac, titled ‘Hard Conversations’, the cast members opened up about their personal experiences with sexual assault. The episode centered around an event organized by Karen Huger in support of PAVE, a nonprofit organization aiming to prevent sexual assault and aid survivors.

Mia Thornton’s Revelation

During the event, 39-year-old reality star Mia Thornton revealed that she was a victim of sexual assault as a teenager, a time when she was incapable of giving consent. Her revelation was a poignant moment in the episode, as she fought back tears while sharing her distressing past. Mia’s disclosure also sparked a conflict with her friend Jacqueline Blake, who Mia felt had left her vulnerable during the incident.

Other Cast Members Share Their Stories

Robyn Dixon and Candiace Dillard Bassett also disclosed their past experiences with sexual assault, adding to the intense emotional atmosphere of the episode. Ashley Darby shared her own traumatic encounter, which was triggered by a family member, further emphasizing the pervasive nature of sexual assault. The women listened to Ella, a survivor, perform a song called ‘Favorite Doll’, a touching melody that resonated with their experiences.

Discussion of Sexual Assault and Safety

Amid the revelations, Gizelle Bryant expressed her concerns regarding the safety of her daughter Grace as she prepares for college. Receiving advice from PAVE founder Angela Rose, Gizelle was urged to trust her instincts when it comes to her daughter’s well-being. The episode concluded with the cast members taking a group photo in support of PAVE, underscoring the importance of creating safe spaces to discuss and address sexual assault.

0
Social Issues Society United States
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Social Issues

See more
12 mins ago
TV Host Duc Bao Clarifies Controversial Statement, Regrets Misunderstanding
In the ever-volatile world of social media, a statement attributed to popular Vietnamese TV host, Duc Bao, has sparked a whirlwind of reactions. The comment, suggesting that impoverished individuals should abstain from having children to prevent passing on their financial struggles, has divided netizens into distinct camps. While a certain faction supported the sentiment, others
TV Host Duc Bao Clarifies Controversial Statement, Regrets Misunderstanding
Discord Employee Shares Personal Layoff Experience Amid Company's Workforce Reduction
30 mins ago
Discord Employee Shares Personal Layoff Experience Amid Company's Workforce Reduction
Malaysia's Human Resources Minister Calls for Expansion of Rehabilitation Services
41 mins ago
Malaysia's Human Resources Minister Calls for Expansion of Rehabilitation Services
Honoring Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.: Unity and Action in the Heart of Winter
16 mins ago
Honoring Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.: Unity and Action in the Heart of Winter
PM Modi Launches First Phase of Pradhan Mantri JaanMaan Yojana
26 mins ago
PM Modi Launches First Phase of Pradhan Mantri JaanMaan Yojana
Google Revises Policies to Ban AI-Generated Images of Deceased Minors
27 mins ago
Google Revises Policies to Ban AI-Generated Images of Deceased Minors
Latest Headlines
World News
Mfundo Vilakazi: The Rising Star of Kaizer Chiefs Poised for First-Team Promotion
7 seconds
Mfundo Vilakazi: The Rising Star of Kaizer Chiefs Poised for First-Team Promotion
Oman's Minister Calls for Exemplary Performance at AFC Asian Cup 2023
23 seconds
Oman's Minister Calls for Exemplary Performance at AFC Asian Cup 2023
Irish Blood Transfusion Service Calls for 15,000 New Blood Donors
25 seconds
Irish Blood Transfusion Service Calls for 15,000 New Blood Donors
Supreme Court Victory: COSEYL Celebrates Governor Otti and Other Victorious Governors
48 seconds
Supreme Court Victory: COSEYL Celebrates Governor Otti and Other Victorious Governors
Greek Foreign Minister Set for Diplomatic Visit to Jordan: A Step Towards Stronger Bilateral Relations
1 min
Greek Foreign Minister Set for Diplomatic Visit to Jordan: A Step Towards Stronger Bilateral Relations
New Order Unveils 'Blue Monday' T-Shirt for Suicide Prevention
1 min
New Order Unveils 'Blue Monday' T-Shirt for Suicide Prevention
Paul Whitehouse to Kick-Off River Tay Salmon Fishing Season in Meikleour
1 min
Paul Whitehouse to Kick-Off River Tay Salmon Fishing Season in Meikleour
Conor Bradley: Liverpool's Rising Star Earns High Praise
2 mins
Conor Bradley: Liverpool's Rising Star Earns High Praise
'Fighter': Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone Starrer's Trailer Released
4 mins
'Fighter': Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone Starrer's Trailer Released
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
11 mins
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
2 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
4 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
5 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
6 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
7 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
7 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app