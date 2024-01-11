Real Estate Mogul Edward Minskoff Sells Luxurious Park Avenue Apartment for $7.4M

In a significant real estate transaction, Edward Minskoff, renowned property magnate, has parted with his opulent Park Avenue residence in New York City. The property fetched a respectable $7.4 million, a stark reduction from the original asking price of $17.7 million set in 2022. The new owners of this luxurious abode are Douglas Elliman’s Michael Lorber and his spouse, Jeffrey Goldmuntz.

Minskoff’s Storied Real Estate Career

Minskoff, a celebrated figure in the real estate industry, has an impressive portfolio of high-value transactions. His notable feats include selling a lavish $21.9 million condo to Hollywood actress Jennifer Lawrence and her partner Cooke Maroney in 2020. Additionally, he has contributed significantly to the architectural landscape of downtown Manhattan, with the development of the cutting-edge 51 Astor Place office building being among his significant achievements.

A Glimpse into the Luxurious Park Avenue Apartment

Located on the eighth floor at 730 Park Ave, the apartment is the epitome of luxury and sophistication. It comprises four plush bedrooms, 4.5 well-appointed bathrooms, and a private elevator. The residence is adorned with a marble gallery and a corner living room equipped with a fireplace, perfect for cozy evenings. The 20-seat dining room stands ready to host grand dinner parties, while the wood-paneled library offers a quiet refuge. The private bedroom wing, featuring a sumptuous primary suite, completes the apartment’s lavish offerings.

Historical Significance and Amenities

The Park Avenue apartment, acquired by Minskoff in the late 1980s for a mere $210,000, stands as a testament to the enduring appeal of premier real estate. The structure, dating back to 1928, radiates historic charm. Residents can enjoy a range of amenities, including a fully-equipped gym, private storage, and the services of a resident manager. Unfortunately, the listing agents, Madeline Hult Elghanayan and Burt Savitsky, have opted to remain tight-lipped about the sale details.