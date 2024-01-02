en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Real Estate Industry Braces for 2024: A Look at Challenges and Strategies

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:41 pm EST
Real Estate Industry Braces for 2024: A Look at Challenges and Strategies

In the wake of rising mortgage rates, slowing sales, antitrust suits, and other challenges, the real estate industry is girding itself for the upcoming year. As we transition into 2024, industry leaders are reflecting on the tumultuous changes of the past few years and setting their sights on the future. Amidst these challenges, there’s a shared focus on adapting to market dynamics, enhancing service quality, and reinforcing the value provided to clients.

Pivoting and Persevering: Anywhere Real Estate

Key player, Anywhere Real Estate, has faced several antitrust lawsuits, prompting a reorganization of its leadership and the implementation of cost-cutting measures, including the closure of the iBuyer RealSure. Now, with a focus on digital strategies, the company aims to reclaim profitability after a challenging third quarter. Sue Yannaccone, the President and CEO of Anywhere Brands and Anywhere Advisors, emphasizes the company’s readiness to lead the industry into 2024, underlining the importance of trust built with agents, brokers, franchisees, and consumers.

Strategic Moves and New Leadership: BHGRE and Century 21

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate (BHGRE) is gearing up to leverage its lifestyle brand to help consumers navigate life events that drive real estate transactions. With the baton passed to Ginger Wilcox following Sherry Chris’s retirement, the company is well-positioned for the future. Similarly, Century 21, under the guidance of CEO Mike Miedler, has been making strategic moves, successfully recruiting and retaining affiliates and emphasizing the importance of communication and transparency in meeting the industry’s challenges.

Adapting to Market Dynamics: The Bigger Picture

As the real estate industry braces itself for 2024, the focus extends beyond individual companies. It’s about diversifying projects, leveraging technology, incorporating eco-friendly practices, and remaining flexible in the face of financial risks. The sector is also taking note of the need for a customer-centric approach, balancing trendy and evergreen investments, and continuous learning. The industry is prepared for potential market downturns, prioritizing well-founded projects over rushing into new endeavors.

The commercial real estate market is facing significant distress and a staggering estimated $590 billion loss in commercial real estate property values this year due to higher interest rates. The office sector is particularly hard hit, with office values predicted to drop by over 40 percent by the end of 2025, and no recovery anticipated even by 2040. Despite these challenges, the market’s resilience and the ability of investors to weather the storm will ultimately determine the outcome of this unprecedented era in commercial real estate.

As we step into 2024, the real estate industry stands on the brink of what the Urban Land Institute (ULI)/PwC calls the ‘Great Reset’. This calls for forming new norms and preparing for a new era of thinking, building, and operating. There’s a clear shift in how CRE portfolios are structured, with a move towards more niche subsectors such as data centers, medical offices, and student housing. Growth in Sun Belt markets is anticipated to continue in 2024, with metros like Nashville, Phoenix, and Fort Worth/Dallas showing strong prospects. Though there’s caution regarding escalating risks from climate change affecting investment trends.

As the real estate industry navigates the challenges ahead, it is with a mix of cautious optimism and pride in its resilience. The past few years have been tumultuous, but as 2023 draws to a close, the industry is ready to face the future with a renewed focus on innovation, collaboration, and adaptability.

0
Business United States
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Potential Interest Rate Hike Sparks Speculation and Concern

By Ebenezer Mensah

Forex Market Analysis 2024: The Impact of Global Conflicts and Economic Policies

By Salman Khan

Proof of the Pudding Acquires Southern Crust: A Culinary Merger

By Quadri Adejumo

Dallas Hospitality Industry: Anticipating Growth and Innovation in 2024

By Salman Akhtar

WPBeginner: A Guiding Light for WordPress Beginners in 2023 ...
@Business · 1 min
WPBeginner: A Guiding Light for WordPress Beginners in 2023 ...
heart comment 0
Kansas City Royals on the Verge of a Potential Downtown Shift

By Salman Khan

Kansas City Royals on the Verge of a Potential Downtown Shift
Cisco Systems: A Glance at the Stock Performance and Future Outlook

By Mazhar Abbas

Cisco Systems: A Glance at the Stock Performance and Future Outlook
Pomerantz LLP Investigates NeoGenomics Amid Allegations of Securities Fraud

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Pomerantz LLP Investigates NeoGenomics Amid Allegations of Securities Fraud
Navigating the Debt Crisis: Expert Advice on Avoiding Bankruptcy

By Safak Costu

Navigating the Debt Crisis: Expert Advice on Avoiding Bankruptcy
Latest Headlines
World News
NBA Mock Draft Update: Matas Buzelis Emerges as New Top Prospect
10 seconds
NBA Mock Draft Update: Matas Buzelis Emerges as New Top Prospect
Dark Money Threatening Global Democracies: A Look at 2024 Elections
30 seconds
Dark Money Threatening Global Democracies: A Look at 2024 Elections
House Freedom Caucus Prioritizes Border Security for 2024 under New Chairman Bob Good
35 seconds
House Freedom Caucus Prioritizes Border Security for 2024 under New Chairman Bob Good
Emma Paton's Bold Fashion Statements Steal the Show at PDC World Darts Championship
49 seconds
Emma Paton's Bold Fashion Statements Steal the Show at PDC World Darts Championship
New Year, New Faces: New Palestine Town Council Begins 2024 with Fresh Composition
51 seconds
New Year, New Faces: New Palestine Town Council Begins 2024 with Fresh Composition
Michael Hudson Discusses Geopolitics, BRICS, and Economic Apartheid
1 min
Michael Hudson Discusses Geopolitics, BRICS, and Economic Apartheid
Kansas City Royals on the Verge of a Potential Downtown Shift
2 mins
Kansas City Royals on the Verge of a Potential Downtown Shift
Political Showdown: Haley's Super PAC Targets DeSantis Amid Iowa Ad Wars
2 mins
Political Showdown: Haley's Super PAC Targets DeSantis Amid Iowa Ad Wars
Israel's Supreme Court Strikes Down Controversial Law Amidst Gaza War
2 mins
Israel's Supreme Court Strikes Down Controversial Law Amidst Gaza War
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
3 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
3 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
3 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
3 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
3 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
3 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
4 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
4 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
4 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app