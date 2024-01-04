en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Reach Higher Montana Simplifies Scholarship Applications with ‘It’s Scholarship Time’ Initiative

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:11 pm EST
Reach Higher Montana Simplifies Scholarship Applications with ‘It’s Scholarship Time’ Initiative

Reach Higher Montana, a non-profit organization aimed at facilitating access to post-secondary education for Montana students, has launched the ‘It’s Scholarship Time’ initiative. The program is designed to streamline the scholarship application process for high school and college students across Montana. With a single, comprehensive application form, students can apply for multiple scholarships simultaneously, saving time and effort in the process.

Aiding Students in Pursuing Academic and Career Goals

According to Kelly Cresswell, the Executive Director at Reach Higher Montana, this initiative plays a crucial role in reducing financial barriers to education, thereby helping students maintain focus on their academic and career objectives. The scholarships offered under this program cater to a wide range of student needs, recognizing achievements in academics, leadership, community service, and other areas.

Open to High School Seniors and Current College Students

This opportunity is not limited to incoming college freshmen. High school seniors planning to attend college and current college students in need of financial aid are both eligible. The application window for the scholarships opened on January 1st and will remain open until March 1st.

Reach Higher Montana’s Vision

Reach Higher Montana’s vision extends beyond merely providing financial aid. The organization is committed to helping Montana students succeed in their education, career, and life by facilitating access to post-secondary education. This initiative is a significant step towards achieving that vision, simplifying the application process and making scholarships more accessible to students across the state.

Students interested in applying for these scholarships are encouraged to visit the Reach Higher Montana website for more information on eligibility requirements and the application form.

0
Education United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
4 mins ago
Laguna Blanca High School Athletes Commit to NCAA Division III Sports
In a significant stride for Laguna Blanca High School, four senior athletes have committed to moving their sports careers to the NCAA Division III level in college. Among them are Gabriel Lea and Spencer Hlavaty, key figures on the school’s football team, who have both penned agreements to play at Claremont McKenna College. Football Talents
Laguna Blanca High School Athletes Commit to NCAA Division III Sports
Pesticide Applicator Class to be Held at 2024 Farm Show
7 mins ago
Pesticide Applicator Class to be Held at 2024 Farm Show
Peshawar Universities in Financial Crisis: A Struggle for Survival
8 mins ago
Peshawar Universities in Financial Crisis: A Struggle for Survival
Iowa Advocacy Groups Outline Budget Priorities Ahead of Legislative Session
5 mins ago
Iowa Advocacy Groups Outline Budget Priorities Ahead of Legislative Session
Cavaliers Basketball Team: Scoring Victories On and Off the Court
5 mins ago
Cavaliers Basketball Team: Scoring Victories On and Off the Court
GNCC's Assam Girls Battalion Conducts Annual Training Camp to Empower Future Leaders
7 mins ago
GNCC's Assam Girls Battalion Conducts Annual Training Camp to Empower Future Leaders
Latest Headlines
World News
Lori Hinz Seeks Reelection: A Constitutional Republican Spearheading Change
45 seconds
Lori Hinz Seeks Reelection: A Constitutional Republican Spearheading Change
Javon Ruffin Returns to Court, Boosting Colorado Buffaloes' Championship Bid
1 min
Javon Ruffin Returns to Court, Boosting Colorado Buffaloes' Championship Bid
Teenage Prodigy Luke Littler's Remarkable Run Ends in Near Victory at World Darts Championship
2 mins
Teenage Prodigy Luke Littler's Remarkable Run Ends in Near Victory at World Darts Championship
Kelly Clarkson: A New City, a New Start, and Positive Mental Health
2 mins
Kelly Clarkson: A New City, a New Start, and Positive Mental Health
Bryan Danielson Announces 2024 as Final Year of Full-Time Wrestling
2 mins
Bryan Danielson Announces 2024 as Final Year of Full-Time Wrestling
NHL's Claude Giroux Sharpens Faceoff Skills, Learning from the Best
3 mins
NHL's Claude Giroux Sharpens Faceoff Skills, Learning from the Best
El Salvador's Reconciliation Monument Demolished Under Bukele's Command
3 mins
El Salvador's Reconciliation Monument Demolished Under Bukele's Command
Tacofino Joins Dry January, Donating to Mental Health Cause
4 mins
Tacofino Joins Dry January, Donating to Mental Health Cause
Laguna Blanca High School Athletes Commit to NCAA Division III Sports
4 mins
Laguna Blanca High School Athletes Commit to NCAA Division III Sports
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
3 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
3 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
4 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
5 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
5 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
5 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
5 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
7 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
7 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app