Reach Higher Montana Simplifies Scholarship Applications with ‘It’s Scholarship Time’ Initiative

Reach Higher Montana, a non-profit organization aimed at facilitating access to post-secondary education for Montana students, has launched the ‘It’s Scholarship Time’ initiative. The program is designed to streamline the scholarship application process for high school and college students across Montana. With a single, comprehensive application form, students can apply for multiple scholarships simultaneously, saving time and effort in the process.

Aiding Students in Pursuing Academic and Career Goals

According to Kelly Cresswell, the Executive Director at Reach Higher Montana, this initiative plays a crucial role in reducing financial barriers to education, thereby helping students maintain focus on their academic and career objectives. The scholarships offered under this program cater to a wide range of student needs, recognizing achievements in academics, leadership, community service, and other areas.

Open to High School Seniors and Current College Students

This opportunity is not limited to incoming college freshmen. High school seniors planning to attend college and current college students in need of financial aid are both eligible. The application window for the scholarships opened on January 1st and will remain open until March 1st.

Reach Higher Montana’s Vision

Reach Higher Montana’s vision extends beyond merely providing financial aid. The organization is committed to helping Montana students succeed in their education, career, and life by facilitating access to post-secondary education. This initiative is a significant step towards achieving that vision, simplifying the application process and making scholarships more accessible to students across the state.

Students interested in applying for these scholarships are encouraged to visit the Reach Higher Montana website for more information on eligibility requirements and the application form.