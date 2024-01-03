en English
Reach for the Sky VR: An Educational Leap by Discovery Education and Edge at Hudson Yards

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:23 am EST
Reach for the Sky VR: An Educational Leap by Discovery Education and Edge at Hudson Yards

Discovery Education, a global leader in edtech, is partnering with Edge at Hudson Yards to launch Reach for the Sky Virtual Reality (VR) — a groundbreaking educational VR experience for students in grades 4-12. This initiative, which is part of Edge’s educational efforts, is set to premiere on January 10, 2024, and serves to emphasize the transformative impact of STEM education.

Exploring New Heights in Education

The Reach for the Sky VR experience enables students to virtually explore Edge at Hudson Yards, the highest outdoor sky deck in the Western Hemisphere, using either a web browser or a VR headset. The VR journey is designed to be interactive, allowing students to control their path, engage with their surroundings, and delve into learning hotspots.

Immersive Learning Elements

Apart from the exploration, the VR experience incorporates a weather observation station, providing students a unique opportunity to study weather patterns from an unprecedented viewpoint. Adding to the excitement, a drone flight through New York City’s skyline offers students a breathtaking view of the city’s architecture and geography.

Teacher Resources and Wider Impact

This collaborative initiative also includes educator resources to help teachers seamlessly integrate the VR experience into their lesson plans. The Reach for the Sky VR tool is offered free of charge to students and teachers, underscoring both organizations’ commitment to making innovative technology accessible to educators. As students explore Edge at Hudson Yards, they will gain a unique perspective of New York City from the 100-story outdoor balcony, appreciating the marvel of architecture and the panoramic views of the city.

Education United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

