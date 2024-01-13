RDx Bioscience and CEO Settle Allegations of Kickback Schemes for Over $13 Million

In a significant move marking the resolution of a healthcare fraud case, RDx Bioscience, a clinical laboratory based in Kenilworth, New Jersey, and its CEO, Eric Leykin, have reached a settlement over allegations of engaging in kickback schemes and billing for unnecessary medical testing. The company and its owner have agreed to pay an amount exceeding $13 million to settle these allegations, which spanned from the years 2017 to 2023.

Details of the Settlement

The settlement includes a payment of over $10.3 million to the federal government and an additional sum of more than $2.9 million to the Medicaid program of New Jersey. The announcement was made in a news release by the U.S. Department of Justice on January 10, 2024.

Allegations of Kickback Schemes

The allegations that led to this settlement involved five different types of kickback schemes. The schemes included paying commissions to marketers based on the volume of Medicare and Medicaid referrals, disguising payments to healthcare providers as investment returns or consulting fees to induce orders for RDx laboratory tests, and paying kickbacks to principals of substance abuse recovery centers.

Charges of Unnecessary Testing

Besides, RDx Bioscience and Eric Leykin were accused of submitting false claims to Medicare and Medicaid for urine drug tests that were not medically necessary. The company is no longer operating as a result of the settlement, reflecting the Department of Justice’s continued focus on tackling False Claims Act cases concerning the provision of healthcare services tainted by kickbacks or claims for unnecessary services.